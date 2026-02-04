NATIONAL

Basant in Lahore: Enthusiasts spend big to celebrate

By News Desk

LAHORE: Basant, the cultural festival that has been a tradition in Punjab for centuries, is back in 2026 after a 17-year hiatus. The vibrant celebration, known for its kite flying battles, music, dance, and colorful displays, was banned by the government due to safety concerns after the use of chemical and glass strings led to numerous fatalities. This year, however, the festival has made a triumphant return, and as expected, Lahore is at the forefront of the festivities.

Lahoris have once again shown their passion for celebrating, and the scale of spending during Basant has been nothing short of extraordinary. In just two days, the city has seen record-breaking purchases of kites, strings, and decorations, with shortages becoming a common sight. Kite vendors from across the province have been given permission to sell their products in Lahore, and the city is brimming with excitement as people prepare for the three-day event.

The amount spent in the city over the first two days alone is astonishing: a total of 32 crore Pakistani rupees. On the first day, spending reached 16 crore rupees, while the second day saw an increase to 18 crore rupees. As of now, over 6 lakh kites have been sold in Lahore, with the festival continuing to gain momentum.

With two more days of festivities ahead, the skies of Lahore are expected to be even more colorful, as Lahoris continue to celebrate Basant with unparalleled enthusiasm.

Previous article
GTA 6 release set for November 2026, after several delays
Next article
Inmates exploit body concealment to smuggle drugs into Punjab jails
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Uzbek President Mirziyoyev arrives in Islamabad on two-day visit to deepen...

President Mirziyoyev undertaking official visit scheduled for Feb 5–6 at PM Shehbaz’s invitation Foregin Office says visiting president will meet President Zardari, hold...

Inmates exploit body concealment to smuggle drugs into Punjab jails

GTA 6 release set for November 2026, after several delays

Man convicted of attempting to assassinate Trump sentenced to life

Pakistan Today
Contact us: newsroom@pakistantoday.com.pk
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.