Why Pakistani Universities must focus on energy innovation

Pakistan’s energy crisis has evolved beyond the familiar narrative of load shedding and power shortages. Today, it is a complex challenge shaped by rising electricity tariffs, mounting circular debt, aging infrastructure, and growing vulnerability to climate change. Despite frequent policy interventions, the structural weaknesses of the energy sector persist. One critical factor that remains largely overlooked in this debate is the role of universities in driving energy innovation.

In many countries, universities serve as the backbone of technological advancement and policy support in the energy sector. Research institutions play a central role in developing renewable technologies, improving grid efficiency, and supporting evidence-based decision-making. In Pakistan, however, universities remain largely disconnected from national energy planning, despite housing significant technical expertise and human capital.

Each year, Pakistani universities produce thousands of engineering graduates, particularly in electrical, mechanical, and energy-related disciplines. Yet the country continues to depend heavily on imported technologies, foreign consultants, and externally prepared feasibility studies. This contradiction points to a deeper systemic issue: academic research and national energy needs operate in isolation rather than in coordination.

Much of the research produced within universities is driven by publication requirements rather than real-world problem-solving. While such research contributes to academic metrics, it often fails to address Pakistan-specific challenges such as high transmission and distribution losses, grid instability, power quality issues, and the integration of intermittent renewable energy. As a result, valuable intellectual resources remain underutilised, while the energy sector continues to struggle with recurring inefficiencies.

Energy innovation is often perceived as a long-term objective, but for Pakistan it has become an immediate economic necessity. Rising electricity costs affect industrial productivity, export competitiveness, and household affordability. At the same time, reliance on imported fuels exposes the economy to international price fluctuations and exchange rate pressures. Without indigenous innovation, these vulnerabilities will continue to deepen.

Pakistan has significant solar and wind potential, yet renewable energy alone cannot resolve structural problems within the power system. Challenges such as grid flexibility, energy storage, forecasting, and system reliability require engineering solutions tailored to local conditions. Universities are uniquely positioned to develop such solutions, provided that institutional incentives align with national priorities.

One of the main barriers to meaningful innovation within universities is the way academic performance is evaluated. Faculty members are primarily assessed based on publication counts rather than the practical impact of their work. This discourages applied research, long-term experimentation, and collaboration with industry. Consequently, research with high societal relevance often receives less institutional support than purely academic outputs.

A shift in evaluation criteria is essential. Universities must recognise patents, prototypes, pilot projects, industry-funded research, and policy engagement as indicators of academic excellence. Without redefining success, innovation will remain an exception rather than a norm within higher education institutions.

The weak relationship between universities and the energy industry further compounds the problem. Power utilities, distribution companies, and regulators rarely engage universities as partners in addressing operational challenges. At the same time, universities often lack formal mechanisms to approach industry with implementable solutions. This disconnect limits the practical exposure of students and deprives the energy sector of locally developed, cost-effective innovations. Structured collaboration could yield significant benefits. Universities can act as testing grounds for new technologies, operational strategies, and regulatory approaches before large-scale deployment. Such partnerships would reduce risk for utilities while promoting data-driven decision-making. They would also ensure that graduates enter the workforce with relevant skills and practical understanding.

Globally, the energy sector is undergoing rapid transformation driven by decentralisation, digitisation, and decarbonisation. Smart grids, electric vehicles, demand-side management, and energy storage are redefining power systems. However, many engineering programmes in Pakistan continue to focus on conventional systems with limited exposure to emerging technologies. This mismatch risks producing graduates trained for a system that is already becoming obsolete.

Universities must modernise curricula to reflect contemporary energy realities. Training should integrate technical knowledge with an understanding of energy economics, regulation, and policy. Engineers today must not only design systems but also understand how those systems operate within regulatory and market frameworks.

Another overlooked role of universities lies in policymaking support. Energy policies in Pakistan are often formulated with limited technical grounding, resulting in unintended economic and operational consequences. Universities can contribute by providing independent, technically sound analysis through policy briefs, impact assessments, and scenario modelling. As relatively neutral institutions, they are well placed to offer evidence-based input into politically sensitive decisions.

Pakistan’s large youth population is frequently described as a demographic advantage, but without opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship, this potential may remain unrealised. Universities are the primary platforms where technical knowledge, creativity, and ambition can be transformed into practical solutions. Energy-focused innovation centres and incubators within universities can encourage students to develop startups, technologies, and services that address local challenges.

For universities to play a meaningful role in energy innovation, a coordinated approach is required. Research incentives must reward impact alongside academic output. Industry collaboration should be institutionalised rather than occasional. Energy innovation hubs must be supported through sustainable funding mechanisms, and curricula must evolve in line with future energy systems. Equally important, universities must actively engage in national policy discourse rather than remaining confined to academic boundaries.

Pakistan’s energy crisis cannot be resolved through policy adjustments or infrastructure investments alone. It requires locally grounded innovation driven by technical expertise. Universities are uniquely positioned to fulfil this role, but only if they move beyond traditional academic models. Until higher education institutions are fully integrated into the national energy strategy, Pakistan will continue to import solutions for problems that could—and should—be solved at home.