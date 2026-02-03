‘Reward first, punishment later,’ zero tolerance for non-professionalism, new Punjab IGP assumes office

New IGP takes charge at Central Police Office, receives guard of honour and Pays tribute at police martyrs’ memorial, offers Fateha

Pledges law and order at all costs, protection of life and property top priority

Announces IT-based, modern policing to strengthen crime control

LAHORE: Newly appointed Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Abdul Kareem on Tuesday formally assumed charge of his office at the Central Police Office (CPO).

Upon his arrival, the IGP was presented a salute by a smartly turned-out police contingent, while senior officers of the Punjab Police welcomed him at the CPO. Rao Abdul Kareem paid tribute at the police martyrs’ memorial and offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

After the salute ceremony, the IGP met Additional IGs, DIGs and other senior officers in his office and chaired an important meeting to review priorities and future strategy.

Rao Abdul Kareem previously served as Additional IG Special Branch Punjab and has held several key positions, including Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol, Commandant PC, DIG Traffic Punjab, RPO Gujranwala and DIG Telecommunication.

Belonging to Nawabshah, Rao Abdul Kareem joined the Police Service of Pakistan in 1996 as an ASP. During his career, he served as ASP UT Sukkur, SDPO Sukkur City, Latifabad Hyderabad and Chiniot. He also performed duties as SP Gujranwala, Lahore and Sheikhupura, and as DPO Mianwali, Kasur and Jhang.

While briefing media representatives about his policy priorities, the IGP said that, in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, all ongoing projects would be completed at the earliest with further improvements.

He said the core objective of the police is the maintenance of law and order, adding that the protection of life and property of citizens and their selfless service would be his foremost priority. Public order would be maintained at all costs to ensure a strong sense of security among the people, he added, noting that improvements had already been made in police station culture and further reforms would follow.

The IGP said measures against terrorism and anti-state elements would be further strengthened, while the supremacy of the Constitution and complete enforcement of the law would be ensured. For effective crime control, he said, IT-based and modern policing would be promoted across the province.

Expressing firm resolve, Rao Abdul Kareem said that all possible facilities and relief would be provided to the families of police martyrs, while comprehensive steps for the welfare of the police force and employees would continue. He said a holistic strategy would be adopted to boost morale, address issues faced by the force and further strengthen the department.

The IGP said that under the policy of “reward first, then punishment,” transparent and impartial accountability would be ensured, while under zero tolerance for non-professionalism, there would be no delay in departmental or legal action. Only officers performing their duties honestly would remain part of the team, he asserted.

He categorically stated that no leniency would be shown to black sheep within the department and urged the media to continue highlighting crimes and social issues so that anti-social elements could be eliminated through timely and effective action.