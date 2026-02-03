NATIONAL

Pakistan, Kazakhstan vow to deepen defence ties, expand military cooperation

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Kazakhstan’s Minister of Defence, Lieutenant General Dauren Kosanov, called on Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday, with both sides reaffirming strong bilateral relations and expressing satisfaction over the steady growth of defence cooperation between the two countries.

According to a press release, the meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, evolving regional security dynamics, and ways to further enhance defence and military-to-military collaboration. The two leaders discussed expanding cooperation through dialogue, training programmes and stronger institutional linkages.

Khawaja Asif underscored Pakistan’s commitment to deepening defence and security ties with Kazakhstan, stressing the importance of sustained engagement to strengthen cooperation between the armed forces of both countries.

Lieutenant General Kosanov appreciated Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace and stability and conveyed Kazakhstan’s keen interest in broadening defence collaboration, including closer interaction between the two militaries.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to further strengthen bilateral defence relations on the basis of mutual trust, cooperation and shared security interests.

Previous article
Tensions over Venezuela
Next article
Finance Minister assures KP govt of full support in NFC releases, fiscal matters
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

7 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

When a Rifle Becomes Rhetoric

On 7 February 2026, the official X handle of the Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) posted a video so grotesque in its symbolism that...

Epstein Files and the Moral Crisis in the USA

PM orders Nepra appeal to ‘protect’ existing solar users amid ‘new regulations’

Solar Policy Whiplash

Pakistan Today
Contact us: newsroom@pakistantoday.com.pk
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.