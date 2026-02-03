Pakistan, Kazakhstan vow to deepen defence ties, expand military cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Kazakhstan’s Minister of Defence, Lieutenant General Dauren Kosanov, called on Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday, with both sides reaffirming strong bilateral relations and expressing satisfaction over the steady growth of defence cooperation between the two countries.

According to a press release, the meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, evolving regional security dynamics, and ways to further enhance defence and military-to-military collaboration. The two leaders discussed expanding cooperation through dialogue, training programmes and stronger institutional linkages.

Khawaja Asif underscored Pakistan’s commitment to deepening defence and security ties with Kazakhstan, stressing the importance of sustained engagement to strengthen cooperation between the armed forces of both countries.

Lieutenant General Kosanov appreciated Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace and stability and conveyed Kazakhstan’s keen interest in broadening defence collaboration, including closer interaction between the two militaries.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to further strengthen bilateral defence relations on the basis of mutual trust, cooperation and shared security interests.