LHC seeks replies over Bhati Gate manhole tragedy by March 3

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has taken up a petition seeking registration of a case against the Punjab Information Minister and action against officials over the tragic deaths of a mother and daughter who fell into an open manhole near Bhati Gate.

Justice Syed Shahbaz Raza Rizvi heard the petition, which names the Punjab government, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), and other relevant departments as respondents.

The court directed all parties to submit their replies by March 3.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued that leaving an open manhole in a densely populated area amounted to gross negligence.

He alleged that instead of holding those truly responsible accountable, the government had taken only symbolic measures.

The court was told that more than 10,000 manhole covers are stolen annually in Lahore, yet no effective preventive steps have been taken.

The lawyer maintained that registering a case under Section 322 was insufficient, as the deaths were not accidental but the result of clear criminal negligence.

The petition further alleged that the victim’s family was harassed by police and government officials following the incident.

It requested the formation of a judicial commission to determine responsibility and compensation, and demanded Rs250 million be recovered from negligent officers and paid to the bereaved family.

The petitioner also sought legal action against the Punjab Information Minister, the Lahore Deputy Commissioner, and other officials for allegedly spreading misinformation.

Justice Rizvi observed that the matter involved public interest and noted that a response from the federal government was also necessary.

The court issued notices to all parties and adjourned the hearing until March 3.