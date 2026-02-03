NATIONAL

IMCTC Secretary General meets COAS, pledges stronger counterterror cooperation

By Staff Correspondent

RAWALPINDI: Major General Mohammed Bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, Secretary General of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC), called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff, at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, focusing on regional security and enhanced cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts. They reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism and extremism through joint strategies, intelligence sharing, and capacity building among member states.

Field Marshal Munir appreciated IMCTC’s role in promoting stability and coordinated counter-terrorism initiatives across the Islamic world. In turn, Major General Al-Moghedi acknowledged Pakistan’s significant sacrifices and contributions in the fight against terrorism, praising the professionalism of the country’s armed forces.

The meeting highlighted the resolve of both sides to further strengthen institutional collaboration to ensure peace, stability, and security in the region.

The IMCTC delegation will remain in Pakistan from February 2 to 6 to conduct a week-long training at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) on the “Re-integration and Rehabilitation of Extremist Elements.”

Previous article
Patriotism through knowledge
Next article
Waiting for them to blink first
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

Why Pakistani Universities must focus on energy innovation

Pakistan’s energy crisis has evolved beyond the familiar narrative of load shedding and power shortages. Today, it is a complex challenge shaped by rising...

Addressing groundwater contamination and smog

Waiting for them to blink first

Patriotism through knowledge

Pakistan Today
Contact us: newsroom@pakistantoday.com.pk
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.