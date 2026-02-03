IMCTC Secretary General meets COAS, pledges stronger counterterror cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Major General Mohammed Bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, Secretary General of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC), called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff, at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, focusing on regional security and enhanced cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts. They reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism and extremism through joint strategies, intelligence sharing, and capacity building among member states.

Field Marshal Munir appreciated IMCTC’s role in promoting stability and coordinated counter-terrorism initiatives across the Islamic world. In turn, Major General Al-Moghedi acknowledged Pakistan’s significant sacrifices and contributions in the fight against terrorism, praising the professionalism of the country’s armed forces.

The meeting highlighted the resolve of both sides to further strengthen institutional collaboration to ensure peace, stability, and security in the region.

The IMCTC delegation will remain in Pakistan from February 2 to 6 to conduct a week-long training at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) on the “Re-integration and Rehabilitation of Extremist Elements.”