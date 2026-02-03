Finance Minister assures KP govt of full support in NFC releases, fiscal matters

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday assured the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of full support regarding National Finance Commission (NFC) allocations and related fiscal matters during a meeting with KP Chief Minister’s Adviser for Finance Muzamil Aslam.

Senior officials from the Finance Division and the KP government attended the meeting, which focused on the timely release of funds for merged districts, obligations toward temporarily displaced persons, and broader provincial entitlements under the NFC framework.

The KP delegation highlighted the importance of predictable and prompt fund releases to sustain ongoing development schemes and meet urgent needs on the ground, while drawing attention to pending obligations for displaced families requiring coordinated resolution.

Aurangzeb emphasized the federal government’s commitment to cooperative federalism and constructive engagement with the provinces. He assured support in facilitating KP’s rightful claims under the NFC and other relevant heads, stressing adherence to agreed frameworks, due process, and transparent reconciliation of accounts.

The meeting also reviewed ongoing technical consultations on NFC-related matters and underscored the importance of maintaining momentum on sub-group discussions to build consensus on key issues. Both sides agreed to continue close coordination through formal and technical channels to address outstanding matters and ensure fiscal releases support development, service delivery, and stability.

The discussion concluded on a positive note, with a shared commitment to regular engagement and timely resolution of issues in the national interest.