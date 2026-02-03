China denounces Balochistan terror attacks, reaffirms support to Pakistan against terrorism

ISLAMABAD: China strongly condemned the recent large-scale coordinated attacks in Balochistan and reaffirmed its firm support for Pakistan in combating terrorism, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a regular press briefing in Beijing, Lin expressed condolences to the families of those killed and injured. “We mourn for the lives lost, and our hearts go out to the injured and those who lost their loved ones,” the Chinese Embassy quoted Lin Jian as saying.

“China firmly opposes any form of terrorism and will, as always, firmly support Pakistan in combatting terrorism, maintaining social stability, and protecting the safety of the people.”

The Chinese embassy in Pakistan had also condemned the attacks, extending “sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured” in a post on X. Other countries, including the United States, the European Union, and Iran, have similarly denounced the violence.

The attacks, carried out by terrorists linked to the banned Balochistan-based group Fitna al Hindustan, targeted Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar, and Pasni. According to the military’s media wing, 92 terrorists were killed, while 15 security personnel and 18 civilians lost their lives during the coordinated assaults.

The terrorists reportedly attacked police stations, banks, government offices, and private residences. In Mastung, they burned a police station and freed 30 prisoners from the district jail. In Kharan, armed men killed the Mullazai Qaumi Etihad chairman and six of his security guards. Similar attacks occurred across other districts, including Kalat, Tump, and Sariab.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi blamed India for orchestrating the attacks, accusing it of providing financial and operational support to the terrorists.

The Chinese statement and the embassy’s condolences underscore Beijing’s continued support for Pakistan’s efforts to maintain security and stability in Balochistan amid rising cross-border and internal terrorist threats.