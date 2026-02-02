‘Won’t surrender even for a second,’ Bugti vows relentless fight as 145 terrorists killed in Balochistan

CM Bugti says 145 terrorists neutralized in 40 hours during combing operations across province with 17 security personnel and 31 civilians martyred

We will fight this war for 1,000 years… no inch of Pakistan will be surrendered,’ vow Balochistan CM

Says India-backed BLA targeted civilians, including women and children in Gwadar, Quetta, Mastung and Nushki

Says Safe City cameras attacked, promising provincial govt to expand CCTV surveillance to eight cities

Alleges Afghan-based militants supplying weapons as terrorists use women and children as human shields

Interior Minister, KP CM and Corps Commander commend security forces for bravery and high morale

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday reaffirmed the government’s unwavering resolve to fight terrorism, confirming that 145 terrorists were killed in 40 hours after the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) launched coordinated attacks across 12 locations in the province.

“We will fight this war for 1,000 years… this country is ours… and this is our motherland,” Bugti declared at a press conference, emphasizing that the government would not surrender even for a second. During the attacks, 17 security personnel and 31 civilians, including women and children, embraced martyrdom.

The terrorists, affiliated with India-sponsored Fitna al-Hindustan, carried out attacks targeting civilians in Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar, and Pasni. Bugti revealed that terrorists in Gwadar martyred five women and three children from Khuzdar.

بلوچستان بھر میں گزشتہ 40 گھنٹے میں اب تک سیکورٹی فورسز نے 140 دہشتگرد سے زائد جہنم واصل کر دیے ہیں، باقی حملہ آوروں کا پیچھا جاری ہے۔ — Sarfraz Bugti (@PakSarfrazbugti) February 1, 2026

Criticizing hostile elements attempting to destabilize Pakistan at India’s behest, the CM questioned the BLA’s legitimacy as a political entity, calling its ideology one imposed through violence. “They can destabilize, but they cannot take a single inch of our country,” he said, declaring that perpetrators would not escape and the land would be turned into hell for terrorists.

CM Bugti praised security forces for eliminating over 1,500 militants last year and conducting 58,000 intelligence-led operations across Balochistan. He said authorities had received prior intelligence on the attacks and launched preemptive operations, which thwarted terrorists’ plans to penetrate the Red Zone. Nushki has now been completely cleared, he added.

The CM stressed that only small, intelligence-driven operations were conducted, dispelling perceptions of large-scale force. He reiterated that the government engages people through dialogue and jirgas and remains committed to leading Balochistan toward peace while countering India’s proxy networks.

He highlighted attempts by militants to target Safe City cameras and announced plans to install CCTV surveillance in eight cities. “Our soldiers confronted the terrorists in the Red Zone, preventing their vehicle from ramming its target,” Bugti said, announcing a high state award for an injured officer for bravery.

Rejecting claims linking terrorism solely to deprivation, Bugti noted that militants deliberately merge with civilians, making operations highly sensitive. “We could have used heavy firepower but refrained to avoid civilian casualties,” he said, citing the killing of a Baloch family in Gwadar as an example of terrorists turning local populations into fuel for violence.

Bugti revealed that Afghan nationals were operating alongside terrorists and Afghan war weapons are openly circulating in the market. “All kinds of weapons have been used. Today, Bashir Zeb, Rehman Gul, and Allah Nazar are present in Afghanistan,” he said, emphasizing that terrorists have no nationality or tribal identity.

“The terrorists chant ‘Baloch, Baloch,’ yet kill Baloch women and turn them into fuel for war. A terrorist is only a terrorist,” Bugti said, criticizing the state’s previous reconciliation policy as harmful. He warned that intelligence-led operations would continue relentlessly and promised that the 145 killed terrorists’ families would receive no sympathy.

Bugti also reaffirmed the significance of the National Action Plan as the most important counterterrorism framework after the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Balochistan CM Bugti, and Corps Commander Quetta visited the CMH Quetta to meet injured personnel. Praising their courage, Naqvi said, “They faced the enemy like tigers and foiled their attacks.” Officers and jawans renewed their resolve to eliminate the militants once recovered.

وفاقی وزیر داخلہ محسن نقوی، وزیراعلی بلوچستان سرفراز بگٹی اور کور کمانڈر بلوچستان کی سی ایم ایچ کوئٹہ آمد*

وفاقی وزیرداخلہ، وزیر اعلی بلوچستان اور کور کمانڈر بلوچستان نے زخمی پولیس اہلکاروں کی عیادت کی pic.twitter.com/yfVBxhMl3x — Ministry of Interior GoP (@MOIofficialGoP) February 1, 2026

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi also condemned the attacks, calling them a blatant assault on state sovereignty and national security. He emphasized that there is no room for weakness in the fight against terrorism and praised Balochistan security forces for their operations, affirming that Pakistan will confront extremists with full force.

“Martyrs’ sacrifices will not go in vain. Terrorism is a shared challenge, and we pray for lasting peace in Pakistan,” Afridi said.