Team Pakistan cleared for T20 World Cup 2026, barred from facing India on Feb 15

Government approves participation while restricting clash with arch-rivals India

Final decision follows a meeting between PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi and PM Shehbaz Sharif a couple of days ago

ICC expresses concern over Pakistan’s ‘selective participation,’ urges PCB to reconsider its decision

All Pakistan matches to be played in Sri Lanka under neutral-venue arrangement

ISLAMABAD: Amid a week of uncertainty, the government of Pakistan on Sunday cleared the air by approving the national cricket team’s participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, while barring the team from playing its sole group-stage match against arch-rivals India on February 15.

“The government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan cricket team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan cricket team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India,” a statement posted on the government’s official X account said.

The announcement follows a meeting on Monday between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, amid mounting speculation that Pakistan might boycott the tournament after Bangladesh withdrew over safety concerns related to political tensions with India.

During the meeting, Naqvi briefed the Prime Minister on the “International Cricket Council (ICC) matter” and indicated that a final decision would be taken either on Friday or next Monday.

The decision comes after the ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland on January 24, following Dhaka’s refusal to tour India. The ICC rejected Bangladesh’s request to move their matches to tournament co-host Sri Lanka, citing logistical challenges so close to the tournament start on February 7. Hours before the ICC announcement, Naqvi had said that Bangladesh was being treated unfairly and that Pakistan’s participation in the tournament had not yet been finalized.

Selective Participation Sparks ICC Concerns

Following Pakistan’s decision to play all matches except the one against India, the ICC expressed concern over “selective participation.”

“While the ICC awaits official communication from the PCB, this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event, where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms,” the ICC said.

The statement added that ICC tournaments are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency, and fairness, and that selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competition.

“While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan,” it said, urging the PCB to consider the long-term implications for cricket and to explore a mutually acceptable resolution that protects the interests of all stakeholders.

Hybrid Model to Ensure Neutral Venues

The T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is set to begin on February 7. Pakistan and India are in the same group, but Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka under a neutral-venue arrangement brokered by the ICC.

The compromise follows a precedent set during the Champions Trophy 2025, when India refused to travel to Pakistan. In that tournament, India played all matches at a neutral venue in Dubai, while Pakistan played their fixtures at a separate venue. The same “hybrid model” has now been applied to the upcoming T20 World Cup.