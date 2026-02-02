Patriotism through knowledge

The national emblem of Pakistan is a familiar sight for everyone, yet its deeper meaning remains largely overlooked. Beyond its visual identity, the emblem embodies profound symbolism: the crescent and star represent progress and enlightenment, while the four crops, cotton, wheat, tea and jute; signify agricultural strength and economic self-reliance.

The emblem features a shield encircled by a floral wreath of Jasminum officinale, Pakistan’s national flower, symbolising purity and reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the Mughal era. The Urdu motto ‘ittihad, iman, tanzim’ encapsulates the nation’s ideological foundations of unity, faith and discipline.

Almost everyone is unaware of this, which highlights a need for stronger civic education. Such a disconnect not only reduces national symbols to ceremonial imagery, but it also contributes to a weakening of national consciousness, particularly among younger generations. Including the historical, ideological and symbolic significance of the national emblem into educational curriculum, public awareness campaigns and media discourse can help build real patriotism based on knowledge rather than mere symbolism.

At a time when Pakistan faces political, social and moral challenges, helping citizens connect with the values represented in the national emblem is a vital need.

KHIZRA RASHAD

LAHORE