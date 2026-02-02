Karachi mobile market fire contained, rescue operations ongoing

KARACHI: A fire that broke out on Monday evening at a mobile market in Saddar has been brought under control, according to police and rescue officials.

The blaze started around 7:45pm on the seventh-floor parking area of the Al Najeeb mobile market, a high-rise building, South Deputy Inspector General Syed Asad Raza said. Three vehicles were damaged, and cooling operations continued after the flames were contained.

Rescue 1122 reported that two people were safely evacuated, while two others suffered from smoke inhalation and received medical attention. The rescue service later confirmed that the fire itself had been brought under control, with cooling efforts still underway.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said the situation remained under control, with fire tenders and snorkels from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation deployed at the scene. He added that evacuation efforts were in progress and urged the public to keep a safe distance to allow rescue teams to operate efficiently, sharing video footage of large crowds near fire trucks.

A statement from the mayor’s office said he had taken immediate notice of the incident and directed the fire brigade to reach the site, prioritising the safety of lives and property and accelerating the rescue operation. Officials were instructed to remain on standby.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah contacted the mayor, commissioner and inspector general, instructing authorities to focus on safely rescuing people trapped inside the building. He also directed the police to manage the crowd and ensure smooth progress of the operation, while ensuring timely water supply for firefighting efforts.

The fire comes just over two weeks after a massive blaze at Karachi’s Gul Plaza on January 17, which killed 73 people.