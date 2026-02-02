Is Punjab getting a holiday for Shab-e-Baraat on 4th of February?

LAHORE: According to multiple media outlets, the Punjab government is considering a possible five-day shutdown in Lahore from February 4 to February 8 in connection with upcoming religious observances and the expected revival of Basant festivities, though an official confirmation is still awaited.

If approved, the break would begin on February 4 with Shab-e-Barat, followed by Youm-e-Kashmir on February 5, both of which are already designated public holidays in the national calendar. The proposed closure would then extend from February 6 to February 8 to facilitate Basant, the city’s traditional kite-flying festival.

Under the plan being discussed, schools, colleges and government offices in Lahore would remain closed during this period, allowing residents to take part in cultural activities and spend time with their families. However, authorities have yet to issue a formal notification in this regard.

Officials have repeatedly stressed the need for strict adherence to safety guidelines, particularly during kite flying, as Basant typically draws large crowds and poses risks of accidents. The proposed extended break is being viewed as an effort to celebrate Lahore’s cultural heritage while providing citizens with time for recreation and social gatherings.

Meanwhile, event organisers are preparing for regulated Basant-related activities, including kite-flying contests, cultural performances, music events and community programmes, subject to final approval from the government. A clear announcement is expected once authorities formally decide on the holiday schedule.