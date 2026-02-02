Global condemnation pours in over Balochistan terror attacks

Saudi Arabia, US, Qatar, France, UK and Turkiye other nations join international chorus condemning terrorism

Saudi Arabia calls attacks ‘unacceptable,’ pledging full support for Pakistan’s security efforts

US, France, Qatar, Türkiye join in solidarity, emphasizing unity against terrorism

Pakistan’s swift response hailed globally as a model of counterterrorism strategy

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia, the United States, Türkiye, Qatar, and France on Sunday strongly condemned the recent wave of coordinated terrorist attacks in Balochistan, expressing solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan following assaults that killed civilians and security personnel across multiple districts.

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, cited his country’s firm rejection of all acts of terrorism and extremism, emphasizing the Kingdom’s support for Pakistan’s security forces responding to the violence.

وزارتِ خارجہ مملکتِ سعودی عرب کی جانب سےاسلامی جمہوریہ پاکستان کےصوبہ بلوچستان کےمختلف علاقوں میں علیحدگی پسندعناصر کی جانب سےکیےگئےدہشت گردانہ حملوں کی شدید مذمت کرتی ہے۔مملکت سعودی عرب دہشت گردی اور انتہاپسندی کی تمام کارروائیوں کومکمل طورپر مستردکرنےکےاپنےمؤقف کی تجدیدکرتی ہے۔ https://t.co/rdJmypi4Xp — نواف بن سعيد المالكي (@AmbassadorNawaf) January 31, 2026



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the attacks carried out by separatist elements in various areas of Pakistan’s Balochistan province,” he said in a social media statement.

The Pakistan military’s media wing (ISPR) confirmed that its forces had neutralized 92 militants, including three suicide bombers, while repelling coordinated attacks targeting civilians and law enforcement personnel in Quetta, Gwadar, Mastung, Kharan, Panjgur, and Harnai. Operations on Friday alone accounted for 41 militants killed in Panjgur and Harnai, bringing the total militant deaths over the past two days to 133.

Tragically, 18 civilians—including women and children—were killed in attacks on laborer families in Gwadar and Kharan, while 15 security personnel lost their lives during clearance operations and armed standoffs.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry also extended condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, reaffirming its support for Pakistan’s efforts to maintain stability and security.

US Charge d’Affaires Natalie Baker echoed the sentiment in a statement issued by the US embassy, saying, “The United States remains a steadfast partner of Pakistan in its efforts to ensure peace and stability. We stand in solidarity with Pakistan during this difficult time.”

Charge d’Affaires Natalie Baker Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Balochistan The United States strongly condemns January 31 attacks and acts of terrorist violence against security personnel and civilians in Balochistan, claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army, a U.S.-designated… — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) February 1, 2026

Türkiye and Qatar’s foreign ministries condemned the attacks and offered prayers for the soldiers who lost their lives, with Qatar emphasizing its firm position against violence and terrorism in all forms.

Regarding the Terrorist Attacks in Pakistan https://t.co/IsQrzAVXTm pic.twitter.com/xpQrq04F7U — Turkish MFA (@MFATurkiye) January 31, 2026

Other countries, including the United Kingdom, also joined the chorus of condemnation, expressing support for Pakistan’s fight against terrorism.

Statement | Qatar Condemns Attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan Province#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/lVsDyD15LD — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) January 31, 2026

The French Embassy released a statement on its official social media platforms strongly condemning the Balochistan attacks, expressing sympathy for the victims and reaffirming France’s continued support for Pakistan in combating terrorism. The embassy underscored the importance of unity against all forms of terrorist violence, emphasizing the human and societal cost of such attacks.

The global expressions of solidarity highlight Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to protect civilians, combat terrorist networks, and maintain peace and stability across the region.