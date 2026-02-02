Federal, provincial govts, political parties stand united against terrorism: Ministers

Information, defense and state minster for interiors vow zero tolerance for terrorists and their facilitators, saying operations continue

LAHORE/SIALKOT/FAISALABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry strongly condemned the terrorists attacks in Balochistan and commended the security forces for exhibiting exceptional professionalism in defending the province.

Over 145 terrorists were killed, while 17 security personnel and 18 civilians were martyred during operations to neutralize the “coordinated attacks at 12 targeted locations.”

Talking to the media, Attaullah Tarar lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Army, security forces, police, and the Balochistan government. “Our security forces are fully alert, and their preparedness is remarkable,” he said. He added that, by the grace of Allah, Balochistan remained safe from major damage, crediting the country’s forces for defeating the attackers. Tarar highlighted India’s backing of Fitna-al-Hindustan, noting the consistent narrative in Indian media regarding Balochistan. He confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is fully aware of the situation and is committed to eliminating terrorism.

India-BLA Nexus Exposed

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif described the attacks as coordinated and deliberate, aimed at compensating for the losses suffered by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and its affiliated organizations over the past year. Speaking from Sialkot, he said the attacks reflected a clear nexus between India and the BLA, which operates as a proxy of the Indian state.

He explained that the attacks were intended to destabilize Pakistan, targeting civilians at a time when the country is recovering from two years of economic hardship. Intelligence reports and confessions from arrested militants, Asif noted, clearly point to India’s involvement. The BLA, he reiterated, is a globally designated terrorist organization, proscribed nationally and internationally.

The Defence Minister raised alarm over the exploitation of women and children by terrorists, citing a failed child suicide attack in Karachi and another case in Pasni as evidence of systematic radicalization of innocent minds. He confirmed that suicide attacks were attempted on Frontier Corps headquarters in Noshki and Dalbandin, but timely action by security forces foiled all attempts. He added that over 100 militants had been killed in two days of operations, with more expected.

State Fully United Against Terrorism

State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry said targeting civilians under the pretext of “Baloch rights” was highly condemnable, and the state remains fully united in its fight against terrorism. Speaking to the media, he denounced Indian media campaigns, calling them “organized, false, and misleading,” aimed at creating a fabricated narrative of Balochistan unrest.

He emphasized that the impression of terrorists taking control of multiple cities in Tirah Valley and Balochistan over the past three days was entirely baseless. Terrorists had infiltrated in civilian guise, attempting soft-target attacks, using women and children as human shields, but were repelled by timely and effective action of Pakistani security forces. Several terrorists were killed, and many arrested, while operations continue to track those who fled.

Chaudhry reaffirmed that operations under the National Action Plan continue with full force, supported by all political parties. He stressed that the federal government stands shoulder to shoulder with Balochistan, with Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi actively coordinating security measures.

Zero Tolerance, Continued Vigilance

Kh Asif underlined Pakistan’s commitment to a decisive, long-term war against the BLA and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). “There will be no sympathy or leniency for these groups anywhere in the country,” he said, warning that facilitators of terrorism will face the same fate as the terrorists themselves.

Despite Balochistan’s vast geography and sparse population giving terrorists temporary advantages, Asif assured that these would be eliminated in the coming days, noting that militant leadership operating from Afghanistan is exploiting youth for malicious objectives.