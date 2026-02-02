China CG calls Sino-Pak ties ‘ironclad,’ growing stronger and more comprehensive

2026 Chinese New Year Reception celebrates Year of the Horse, symbolizing vitality, determination and success

Yang Yundong lauds media for bridging understanding, promoting China-Pakistan cooperation and covering CPEC 2.0

KARACHI: The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Karachi, Yang Yundong, on Thursday reaffirmed the enduring and “ironclad” friendship between China and Pakistan, highlighting that bilateral relations have grown stronger, more resilient, and more comprehensive over time.

Addressing the 2026 Chinese New Year Media Reception, the consul general said the Year of the Horse symbolizes vitality, determination, and success, expressing hope that the New Year would bring progress and prosperity for both nations.

Yang noted that China-Pakistan cooperation—particularly in Sindh and Balochistan—continues to advance steadily, achieving new milestones under the strategic guidance of leaders from both countries and with the constructive role of the media.

He praised Pakistani journalists for acting as a bridge of understanding between the two peoples, highlighting their extensive coverage of China-Pakistan friendship, high-level exchanges, and joint development projects. According to the consul general, media professionals have played a key role in introducing China’s achievements in infrastructure, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, agriculture, and modernization to the Pakistani public.

Yang also appreciated the media’s participation in exchange visits to China, saying firsthand exposure has strengthened people-to-people ties and cultural understanding. He added that Pakistani journalists have contributed valuable policy insights and served as a “think tank” in promoting cooperation, especially under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Version 2.0.

Highlighting China’s economic performance, the consul general said 2025—the final year of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan—marked steady growth despite global challenges, with around 5 percent GDP growth and total GDP reaching 140 trillion yuan (approximately 20 trillion US dollars). He also noted significant progress in green development, innovation, and economic reforms.

Looking ahead, Yang said 2026 marks the start of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan, focusing on high-quality development, innovation-driven growth, AI governance, green transition, and enhanced Belt and Road cooperation.

The consul general termed 2026 a milestone year as China and Pakistan celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. He referenced the recent visit of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to China, during which both sides launched anniversary celebrations and reaffirmed their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

Yang emphasized that China-Pakistan friendship remains a vital strategic asset and a stabilizing force for the region and the world. He urged the media to continue playing an active role in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting the vision of a China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future.

Concluding his address, the consul general called for renewed cooperation to further promote the longstanding friendship between the two countries. He extended New Year greetings to the media community, wishing them health, success, and prosperity, and concluded with the slogan: “China-Pakistan Dosti Zindabad.”

Earlier, a documentary showcasing life in Chinese villages and cities—highlighting state-of-the-art technology in economic development, agriculture, industry, music, and arts—was presented. The film also emphasized China’s rich cultural heritage alongside its rapid modernization.

Senior journalists Nasim, Iqbal Baloch, anchor Raja Anis, and Manzar Naqvi, who previously visited China, shared their views on the country’s development, praising the Chinese government’s efforts in improving the lives of its people.

The reception began with the national anthems of both friendly countries, reflecting the deep and enduring bonds of China-Pakistan friendship.