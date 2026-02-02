A curable neglect

The ongoing month of January is observed globally as the Leprosy Awareness Month. It offers Pakistan an opportunity to reflect on a public health challenge that continues to persist quietly. Despite being entirely curable, leprosy remains present in Pakistan, largely affecting marginalised communities and those with limited access to healthcare. The continued appearance of new cases highlights gaps in early detection, awareness and sustained policy attention.

No individual shaped Pakistan’s response to leprosy more profoundly than did Dr Ruth Pfau. As a result of her efforts, Pakistan achieved the World Health Organisation (WHO) target of eliminating leprosy as a public health problem in 1996.

However, elimination did not mean eradication. New cases continue to be detected each year, suggesting that trans-mission has not been completely inter-rupted. Underreporting remains a concern, driven by weak surveillance mechanisms, insufficient training at the primary healthcare level, and the enduring stigma that discourages patients from seeking timely care.

Honouring Dr Ruth Pfau’s legacy re-quires more than symbolic remembrance; it calls for renewed institutional commit-ment. Strengthening early detection through primary healthcare, investing in active case finding in high-risk areas, and integrating leprosy services into routine surveillance are essential steps. Equally important is the need to address stigma through sustained public awareness campaigns.

Pakistan must focus on rehabilitation and social reintegration for individuals living with leprosy-related disabilities. Medical treatment alone cannot undo the social and economic consequences of delayed diagnosis. Coordinated efforts involving health, social welfare and labour sectors are necessary to restore livelihoods and ensure long-term inclusion. Diseases persist when policy commitment weakens and systems fall silent. Pakistan’s success in controlling leprosy once demonstrated what sustained leadership and compassion could achieve.

Preserving that honoured legacy now depends on whether or not the country chooses to reaffirm its responsibility to those still living at the margins of care.

PROF (DR) ATTA UR REHMAN

KARACHI