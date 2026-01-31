US warns Iran over naval drills in Strait of Hormuz

DUBAI: The US military has issued a firm warning to Iran ahead of planned live-fire naval exercises in the Strait of Hormuz next week, stressing it will not tolerate unsafe actions that threaten international shipping or US forces in the region.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it expects Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to conduct its upcoming naval exercise in a “safe and professional” manner. The warning came after Tehran announced it would carry out live-fire drills in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints.

CENTCOM urged the IRGC to avoid actions that could endanger freedom of navigation for international maritime traffic passing through the narrow waterway.

In a detailed statement, CENTCOM said it would not accept unsafe or unprofessional conduct by Iranian forces near US military assets. These include overflight of US vessels engaged in flight operations, low-altitude or armed flyovers when intentions are unclear, high-speed boat approaches on collision courses, or weapons being trained at US forces.

CENTCOM reaffirmed that the Strait of Hormuz is an international sea passage and an essential trade corridor that underpins regional and global economic stability. While acknowledging Iran’s right to operate in international waters and airspace, it stressed that such operations must adhere to international norms.

“Any unsafe and unprofessional behavior near US forces, regional partners or commercial vessels increases risks of collision, escalation, and destabilization,” the statement warned.

The US military said it would continue operating with what it described as the highest levels of professionalism and adherence to international standards. CENTCOM urged the IRGC to meet the same standards to avoid unnecessary confrontation. “The US military has the most highly trained and lethal force in the world,” the statement said, underscoring Washington’s readiness to respond if needed.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks. Protests erupted in Iran in late December, starting in Tehran and spreading to several cities, lasting nearly two weeks.

The demonstrations were triggered by a sharp drop in the value of Iran’s currency and a worsening economic crisis, adding internal pressure on the Iranian leadership.

Trump signals military pressure

US President Donald Trump has said a “massive armada” of American ships is moving toward Iran, while simultaneously urging Tehran to return to negotiations. He has called on Iran to “come to the table,” warning of consequences if it does not.

Iranian officials, in response, have warned that any US military attack would provoke a “swift and comprehensive” response.