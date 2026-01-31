PIMS says Imran Khan’s eye procedure successful as political row erupts over ‘secret’ hospital transfer

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Saturday confirmed that an eye procedure performed on incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan was completed “smoothly” and that he remained “vitally stable” throughout the intervention.

In a video statement, PIMS Executive Director Prof Dr Rana Imran Sikander said the 74-year-old former premier underwent a 20-minute medical procedure for an eye ailment late on January 24 and was discharged with routine post-procedure care instructions and follow-up advice.

Dr Sikander said Imran Khan had complained of reduced vision in his right eye, prompting a comprehensive examination by a qualified ophthalmologist from PIMS at Adyala Jail. The assessment included laboratory investigations, ocular endoscopy, intraocular pressure measurement, and Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) of the retina.

“Based on the assessment, a diagnosis of right central retinal vein occlusion was made and hospital-based treatment was advised,” he said, adding that Imran was subsequently shifted to PIMS late Saturday night for the procedure.

The hospital chief said the treatment plan was explained in detail to the patient upon arrival and informed consent was obtained prior to the intervention. The procedure was carried out in the operation theatre under standard sterile protocols and medical monitoring.

The statement came amid political controversy after the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) approached the Supreme Court on Friday, seeking assistance in arranging a meeting between Imran Khan and his personal physicians. The party had raised concerns over his health and alleged that jail authorities initially wanted the treatment conducted inside the prison despite medical advice recommending hospital care.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar had earlier confirmed that the former prime minister underwent a medical procedure at PIMS, describing it as brief and stating that Imran was “absolutely healthy”.

The PTI, however, criticised what it termed a “secret transfer” of its founder to the hospital, alleging that his family, lawyers, and party leadership were kept uninformed. The Tehreek-i-Tahafuz-i-Ayin-i-Pakistan (TTAP) also described the episode as “criminal negligence”.

Imran Khan’s sister, Noreen Niazi, reiterated concerns over the lack of transparency and demanded that his medical reports be made public. Following a day-long PTI protest outside the Supreme Court on Friday, the party said it had been assured that the former premier’s family would be provided a copy of his medical report.