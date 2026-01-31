Diagnosed with retinal condition, Imran Khan underwent eye procedure: PIMS report

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi has undergone a medical procedure for an eye condition after reporting reduced vision in his right eye while in custody at Adyala Jail, according to a medical update issued by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). The update was issued by the PIMS administration.

“The 74-year-old was examined by a senior ophthalmologist from PIMS, who conducted a comprehensive eye assessment at the jail. The examination included slit-lamp evaluation, fundoscopy, measurement of intraocular pressure, relevant laboratory tests, and an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) scan of the retina,” said the report.

It added that the doctors diagnosed Mr Niazi with right central retinal vein occlusion and advised hospital-based follow-up treatment. Acting on the recommendation, he was shifted to PIMS late Saturday night for the required procedure, it said.

“Hospital officials said the treatment plan — involving the administration of an anti-VEGF intra-vitreal injection — was explained in detail to the patient, and informed consent was obtained prior to the procedure,” the report said.

“The injection was administered in the operation theatre under standard sterile conditions and medical monitoring. The procedure lasted around 20 minutes and was completed without complications. Mr Niazi remained vitally stable throughout and was discharged with post-procedure care instructions and follow-up advice,” the report concluded.