CDF Munir, Turkish General discuss regional security, boost Pakistan-Turkiye defence ties

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir on Friday held talks with Turkiye’s Chief of General Staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu on regional security and bilateral defence cooperation, the military’s media affairs wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Bayraktaroglu was received at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, where he was presented with a guard of honour by a contingent of the Pakistan armed forces.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, the prevailing regional and global security landscape, and ways to further strengthen bilateral defence and military cooperation. Both expressed satisfaction with the current trajectory of Pakistan–Turkiye relations and underscored the importance of close coordination between their armed forces.

CDF Munir highlighted the longstanding brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, rooted in shared history, mutual trust, and strong people-to-people connections. He appreciated the support and cooperation of the Turkish armed forces and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening military-to-military relations.

General Bayraktaroglu expressed gratitude for the warm reception and praised the professionalism of the Pakistan armed forces. He reaffirmed Turkiye’s commitment to enhancing defence collaboration, including training, joint exercises, and capacity-building initiatives.

The ISPR statement concluded that the visit reflects the enduring strategic partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye and their shared commitment to regional peace, stability, and security.