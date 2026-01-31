All-parties jirga demands urgent relief, transparency for displaced Tirah families

KHYBER: An all-parties jirga convened at Bara Bazaar in Khyber district on Saturday called for immediate relief, rehabilitation and a clear return plan for tens of thousands of families displaced from the Tirah Valley amid disputed claims of a counterterrorism operation.

Held under the auspices of the Khyber National Jirga, the gathering brought together leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Awami National Party (ANP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), alongside tribal elders.

Tribal elder Malik Mujeeb Khan said the evacuation from Tirah Valley followed negotiations with the chief minister, the corps commander of Peshawar and the IG Frontier Corps, adding that residents were relocated to clear the area of militancy. Jamaat-e-Islami’s district president Shah Faisal also described the displacement as forced.

JUI-F General Secretary Syed Kabeer said the chief minister, as the province’s chief executive, bore responsibility for the relocation and peacekeeping. “Thousands of displaced families are living in dire conditions,” he said, urging immediate assistance.

PTI leader Abid Khan Afridi stressed unity and accountability, calling for identification and action against any corruption in relief funds. Former PTI MPA Shafiq Afridi criticised federal ministers for downplaying the plight of the displaced and demanded an immediate relief package and a transparent rehabilitation plan.

PML-N district president Asghar Khan held both the provincial and federal governments responsible, urging the provincial leadership to acknowledge lapses so the federation could resolve the crisis.

The jirga highlighted the continuing rift between Islamabad and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government over the Tirah situation. While the federal government insists no large-scale operation is under way and denies the need for mass evacuation, the provincial government maintains otherwise.

Amid the dispute, displacement continues during harsh winter conditions. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, evacuations began on January 10, with 11,400 families registered so far and over 10,000 relocated to Bara, Peshawar and other safer areas.