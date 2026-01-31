Opinion

A perilous presidency

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
Talking about the unprovoked attack by the United States against Venezuela to topple its democratically-elected government, American comedian/actor John Mulaney recently compared the Donald Trump presidency to a horse that has broken loose inside a hospital.

“It has never happened before. No one knows what the horse is going to do next, least of all the horse. He has never been in a hospital. He is as confused as you are,” he quipped.

It is a funny analogy, but legitimately worrying. Trump is unstable, vengefully angry, self-centred, self-serving, and willing to take the world for a most brutal spin just for the sake of making his way into the historical ‘greatness’ books.

On Nov 6, 2024, Trump had publicly stated: “Many people have told me that God spared my life (from two assassination attempts) for a reason. And that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness.”

Then again, Germany’s Adolf Hitler had also escaped assassination attempts, and may have also mused that something Divine or mystical had spared his life. If anything, Trump, like Hitler, is a great evil unleashed onto a largely powerless world.

FRANK STERLE JR

CANADA

Lessons in smoke
850 billion was saved in last financial year paying off debt early
