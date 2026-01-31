A new trade Axis

The era when global trade was commanded by a narrow axis of industrial powers and relying on Western markets is collapsing. On January 27, the European Union and India sealed a Free Trade Agreement, quickly called “the mother of all trade deals”, that doesn’t merely liberalize tariffs but recalibrates the geopolitical arithmetic of global commerce. This is not incremental diplomacy: it’s a decades-in-the-making strategic pivot that positions two of the world’s largest democratic economies, representing nearly a quarter of humanity and an ever-growing share of global GDP, to challenge the old order dominated by US–China duopolies.

Trade deals are not neutral scripts of economics. They are power plays, and the India-EU agreement rewrites what counts as trade leverage in the 21st century. Economic nationalism isn’t just alive; it is weaponized by major powers. The USA, for example, slapped tariffs of up to 50 percent on Indian imports and accused New Delhi of “unjustified and unreasonable” trade barriers, accusing it of double standards. Such protectionism isn’t a hiccup: it is a strategic tool aimed at preserving US industrial primacy. In that context, India’s decision to align with the EU, not simply for access but for mutual market opening on unprecedented terms, is a rebuke to protectionist dogma and an embrace of a new competitive logic.

This deal will eliminate or radically reduce tariffs on 96.6 percent of trade in goods by value, cutting if not abolishing duties across critical sectors such as machinery, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and automobiles. European cars entering India, once taxed at up to 110 percent, will eventually see tariffs cut to 10 percent under strict quotas.

Indian manufacturers, from textiles and gems to IT services and chemicals, will face dramatically improved access to a consumer base of over 450 million affluent European buyers. The EU, for its part, will save an estimated €4 billion annually in tariffs and is forecast to potentially double its exports to India by 2032. Trade in goods between the two regions, already over €120 billion, has spiked nearly 90 percent over the last decade, with services trade adding billions more to the tally.

Critics who call this arrangement merely bilateral miss the point. What the India-EU axis does is institutionalize diversification at the expense of mono-polar trade dependencies. It offers a viable alternative pathway for markets otherwise caught between US tariff wars and China’s predatory investment playbook. The deal creates a mutually reinforcing corridor of growth that neither side has ever enjoyed before. India gains deeper integration into high-value European supply chains, inclining tech standards, regulatory frameworks, and investment flows to align with Western norms, while Europe secures preferential access to one of the fastest-growing markets globally.

This deal sends a message to Washington, Beijing and global investors alike: the trade architecture will no longer orbit Washington or Beijing by default. With India growing at over 6 percent annually, making it one of the fastest-expanding large economies on earth, and the EU collectively representing the world’s largest single market, this alliance isn’t about proximity; it’s about mutual strategic interest.

The lesson for Pakistan is stark: trade neutrality is no longer a viable posture in a world of mega-deals. Either Pakistan accelerates its own engagement with the EU, through an expanded GSP+ framework, targeted sectoral agreements, and supply-chain diplomacy, or it risks being structurally sidelined as India locks in long-term commercial advantages under a rules-based order that increasingly rewards those inside the tent, not those watching from outside.

Detractors will say India’s market still carries protectionist residues, high tariffs in agriculture, bureaucratic red tape, and regulatory barriers, and they’re right. But the negotiation itself, over two decades in gestation, reflects a hard-won compromise that acknowledges Indian sovereignty while enforcing European standards. The EU, conversely, avoids overdependence on any single global partner by tying itself closer to a rising economic superpower.

Some dismiss the deal as symbolic, but that criticism collapses under the weight of evidence. Jobs in both regions stand to be reshaped as capital flows into sectors that are globally competitive. According to analyses by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, enhanced trade relations could boost bilateral commerce by as much as 41–65 percent. The implications for economic resilience are enormous, especially in a geopolitical climate where supply chain shocks, tariff disputes, and decoupling pressures are the norm.

There’s also a normative dimension: this treaty reinforces a rules-based, multilateral trading system at a time when unilateral tariffs and ad-hoc coalitions are weakening global commerce norms. Instead of retreating into protectionism, India and the EU are betting on structured integration, enforceable standards, and transparent regulations.

Some skeptics will point to residual disputes, such as the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and other regulatory friction points. True, these are complex questions that could impose higher compliance costs on Indian exports. But they are also levers for deeper dialogue on environmental and labour standards.

For Pakistan, the emerging India-EU trade axis is a direct strategic signal. As New Delhi secures preferential access to a €450-billion European market and integrates deeper into high-value supply chains, Pakistani exports risk being crowded out of precisely the same sectors, textiles, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments and IT services, where the EU already accounts for nearly one-third of Pakistan’s exports. Without an equivalent upgrade in market access or regulatory alignment, Islamabad could face an erosion of competitiveness, particularly as Indian producers benefit from lower tariffs, faster customs clearance and regulatory convergence with European standards.

