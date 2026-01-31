NATIONAL

11 permanent LHC judges take oath

By Mian Abrar

LAHORE: As many as 11 judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC), who were made permanent, took the oath of their office on Saturday.

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum administered the oath to the judges at a ceremony held at the LHC’s judges’ lawn.

Those who took oath were Justice Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom, Justice Malik Waqar Haider Awan, Justice Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar, Justice Syed Ahsan Raza Kazmi, Justice Malik Javed Iqbal Wains, Justice Muhammad Jawad Zafar, Justice Khalid Ishaq, Justice Malik Muhammad Awais Khalid, Justice Chaudhry Sultan Mehmood, Justice Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh and Justice Abher Gul Khan.

Previous article
US approves $9bn sale of Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia
Next article
Iran president says US, Israel, Europe exploited unrest, economic woes
Mian Abrar
Mian Abrar
The writer is Head of News at Pakistan Today. He has a special focus on current affairs, regional and global connectivity, and counterterrorism. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at hussainmian@gmail.com

2 COMMENTS

  1. i enjoy reading your articles, it is simply amazing, you are doing great work, do you post often? i will be checking you out again for your next post. you can check out webdesignagenturnürnberg.de the best webdesign agency in nuremberg Germany

  2. i enjoy reading your articles, it is simply amazing, you are doing great work, do you post often? i will be checking you out again for your next post. you can check out webdesignagenturnürnberg.de the best webdesign agency in nuremberg Germany

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Over 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DR Congo

KINSHASA: More than 200 people were killed this week in a collapse at the Rubaya coltan mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Lumumba...

Iran president says US, Israel, Europe exploited unrest, economic woes

US approves $9bn sale of Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia

US warns Iran over naval drills in Strait of Hormuz

Pakistan Today
Contact us: newsroom@pakistantoday.com.pk
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.