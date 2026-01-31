11 permanent LHC judges take oath

LAHORE: As many as 11 judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC), who were made permanent, took the oath of their office on Saturday.

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum administered the oath to the judges at a ceremony held at the LHC’s judges’ lawn.

Those who took oath were Justice Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom, Justice Malik Waqar Haider Awan, Justice Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar, Justice Syed Ahsan Raza Kazmi, Justice Malik Javed Iqbal Wains, Justice Muhammad Jawad Zafar, Justice Khalid Ishaq, Justice Malik Muhammad Awais Khalid, Justice Chaudhry Sultan Mehmood, Justice Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh and Justice Abher Gul Khan.