PCB launches open trials across Pakistan to discover emerging cricketers

The Pakistan Cricket Board has unveiled a nationwide programme of open trials in 15 cities as part of a major talent-hunting initiative designed to broaden the country’s professional cricket base.

According to the board, the trials aim to shortlist around 350 players who will be placed across 16 regional academies. The project is being described as one of the most extensive scouting and development exercises undertaken by the PCB to date.

The trials will begin on February 11 and will be conducted by a selection panel led by former Test cricketers. The panel includes Aqib Javed in his role as PCB Director High Performance, along with National Cricket Academy coaches Misbah-ul-Haq and Abdul Razzaq. The selectors will travel to each region to oversee the process.

The opening trials will take place at the PCB Ground in Sukkur, where players from the Larkana Region will be the first to showcase their skills. Over the following weeks, trials will be held in Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Hub District, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Muzaffarabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Sukkur.

From each of the 16 regions, up to 24 players will be shortlisted and invited to take part in a four-week specialised training programme at their respective regional headquarters. Outstanding performers from these camps will then be called up to National Cricket Academy camps and enrolled in a year-long skills development pathway within their regions.

PCB officials believe the initiative will strengthen regional talent depth for intra-district, inter-district and domestic competitions, while creating a clearer route for young players to progress through the system.

As part of the trials, the board will also award on-the-spot cash prizes at each venue for the best pacer, best spinner and best batter. Following the completion of regional and NCA development camps, shortlisted players will be recommended for departmental and regional domestic teams and placed on a pathway that could eventually lead to Pakistan Super League selection in seasons beyond 2026.

The PCB expects the programme to help more young cricketers enter the professional structure through consistent scouting, structured coaching and long-term development planning.