Kids buying death

I RECENTLY saw two children, barely seven or eight years old, asking for cigarettes at a local shop. When questioned, they claimed they were buying them for their family elders. The shopkeeper refused, but later informed me that nearly 15 to 20 children of the same age visit his shop every day with similar demands.

This practice is alarming and dangerous. Allowing children to purchase cigarettes, even on behalf of adults, exposes them to smoking at a very early age, and increases the risk of addiction. The problem worsens when shopkeepers hand over cigarettes without questioning. Parents must closely monitor their children’s activities and friendships, while shopkeepers should strictly refuse to sell cigarettes to minors under any circumstances.

More importantly, the authorities must enforce existing laws, and take action against shops that violate age restrictions.

Protecting children from early exposure to smoking is a shared responsibility and should not be ignored any longer.

SHAHQUE

MASHKAY