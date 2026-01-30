Opinion

Garbage on the move

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
I witnessed a troubling sight on a chilly winter morning while driving to work recently. Ahead of my car was a garbage truck carrying waste that was not properly covered. As it moved through the bumpy roads of Karachi, the garbage kept slipping out, polluting large parts of the town. Garbage-collection vehicles are meant to keep cities clean, not contribute further to environmental degradation. It is imperative that these trucks be properly designed, and strictly required to use secure covers while transporting waste. In essence, this simple measure can significantly reduce litter, improve hygiene, and make our surroundings cleaner and safer for everyone.

SABA SHAIKH

KARACHI

