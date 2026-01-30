Claiming reproductive power

Reproductive justice goes beyond healthcare – it’s about empowering individuals, especially women, to make informed decisions about their bodies, health and future without discrimination or fear. Globally, millions of women face obstacles in accessing basic reproductive healthcare like family planning, maternal care and safe childbirth. Factors like poverty, limited education, social stigma and inadequate healthcare systems worsen these challenges. Denying women access to quality services impacts their health, dignity and economic stability. Reproductive justice also means having the right to raise children in safe environments. Governments and societies must prioritise improving healthcare, spreading awareness and protecting reproductive rights. It’s time to recognise reproductive justice as a human rights issue. By ensuring it, we can build healthier families, stronger communities and a more equitable society.

MAHNAZ IMDAD

HERRONK