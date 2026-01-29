Tarar urges opposition to move beyond rhetoric and present constructive alternatives

Information Minister says one province continues to lag behind due to narrative-driven politics

Stresses need for replicating modern facilities, such as forensic labs and crime control departments, developed under PM Shehbaz Sharif

Urges focus on infrastructure, counterterrorism and skill development as global benchmarks

Describes Youth Assembly as a ‘nursery’ for future policymakers and leaders, highlighting KP’s untapped mineral wealth

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday urged the opposition to adopt a solution-oriented approach, moving beyond point-scoring and criticism to present constructive alternatives for national progress.

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Assembly, and flanked by Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Information on KP Affairs Ikhtiar Wali Khan, Tarar said that one province continues to lag behind due to narrative-driven politics. He stressed the need to replicate modern facilities, such as forensic labs and crime control departments, developed under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, lamenting that politics has been reduced to “singing and poetry” rather than serious policymaking.

He said political debate has increasingly shifted to social media rhetoric, where opponents brand each other as traitors or thieves. Tarar emphasized that competition among ruling parties should focus on infrastructure development, counterterrorism, and human development indices, highlighting that skill development is the true measure of global progress.

Praising the “dynamic youth” of KP, he underscored the role of student politics in shaping future leaders, describing the Youth Assembly as a “nursery” for policymaking and decision-making under pressure. He proposed shadow cabinets to ensure alternative policies on economic and health challenges.

Commenting on the state of politics, he said discourse has turned into a “circus,” with little focus on long-term policy, contrasting today’s rhetoric-driven politics with earlier development-oriented governance led by feudal lords. He recalled that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif entered politics as finance minister in 1985 before becoming chief minister, prioritizing health and education, and in 2013, respected PTI’s majority in the KP Assembly by allowing it to form the provincial government despite PML-N having the numbers.

On media evolution, Tarar noted that print journalism relied on editorial boards, while electronic media introduced regulatory frameworks like PEMRA. In contrast, social media remains largely unregulated, fostering harassment, intolerance, extremism, and violence, though he acknowledged its positive aspects.

Highlighting achievements in healthcare, he cited the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute, which has conducted over 1,000 liver transplants and served as a COVID-19 center, and the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, catering to patients from KP, GB, and AJK. He lamented the absence of similar facilities in KP.

Defending PML-N’s laptop scheme, Tarar said it was merit-based and crucial during the COVID-19 lockdown for remote learning, contrasting it with PTI’s failure to provide comparable support. He emphasized that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif remains committed to social sector investment, citing Danish Schools that provide poor students facilities comparable to elite institutions like Aitchison, with priority admissions for orphans.

He shared success stories, including a girl from Layyah now running her own software house and another Danish School graduate who became a doctor, noting that admissions prioritize double orphans, followed by single orphans.

Tarar also highlighted KP’s untapped mineral wealth, stating that the province holds billions of dollars in gemstones and minerals but lacks proper extraction and regulatory systems, allowing vested interests to exploit resources. He contrasted this with Italy, where marble extraction is restricted to experts.

He further noted that safe city cameras and forensic labs established under PML-N have helped resolve complex crimes, while overseas Pakistanis sent $3.6 billion in remittances last month, a 17 percent increase from the previous year, turning “brain drain into brain gain.”