Saim Ayub stars as Pakistan ends seven-year T20I drought against Australia

LAHORE: Pakistan defeated Australia by 22 runs in the first T20 International at Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday, recording its first T20I victory against the Aussies in more than seven years. Middle-order batter and all-rounder Saim Ayub stole the show with a quickfire 40-run knock and two crucial wickets, earning the Player of the Match award.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Pakistan scored 168 for eight. Despite an early duck from Sahibzada Farhan, Saim and skipper Salman Ali Agha stitched a 74-run partnership to stabilize the innings. Returning from a challenging Big Bash League season, Babar Azam contributed 24 before spinner Adam Zampa claimed his wicket.

Pakistan’s decision to field four spinners paid off handsomely. Saim removed Travis Head and Matthew Short, while Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shadab Khan shared four more wickets between them. Australia was restricted to 146 for eight in their 20 overs, with Cameron Green (36) and Xavier Bartlett (34) top-scoring amid two run-outs.

Speaking after the match, Saim highlighted the plan to dominate early and maintain consistent lengths, while captain Salman Ali Agha praised the “outstanding” bowling effort, especially against spin. He said 170 was a competitive total and lauded Abrar Ahmed’s contributions since the Asia Cup. Australian captain Travis Head acknowledged the challenge posed by Pakistan’s spinners, noting positives and areas to improve ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The Australian side arrived in Lahore on Wednesday for a T20 tri-series, with all three matches scheduled at Gaddafi Stadium on January 29, 31, and February 1. Both sides are using the series as preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup, with Pakistan looking to build momentum on home soil.