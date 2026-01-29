President Zardari, UAE vice president pledge stronger economic, trade and investment ties

President, UAE vice president discuss ways on leveraging Dubai’s expertise in ports, logistics, IT, and digital finance

Zardari highlights Pakistan’s ongoing economic reforms and privatisation for enhanced cooperation

Invites Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to visit Pakistan

DP World CEO calls Pakistan a ‘natural hub’ connecting China, Central Asia and Arabian Sea

ABU DHABI: President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday held a key meeting with Vice President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding economic, trade, and investment cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE.

According to a statement from the President’s Secretariat, President Zardari congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on two decades of his leadership, commending Dubai’s remarkable transformation into a global hub for tourism, finance, and emerging technologies.

During the meeting at Zabeel Palace, both leaders discussed leveraging Dubai’s development experience, particularly in ports, logistics, infrastructure, information technology, and digital financial services.

🇵🇰 🇦🇪 President Asif Ali Zardari met H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum @HHShkMohd at Zabeel Palace, Dubai. The meeting focused on strengthening Pakistan–UAE ties, particularly in trade, investment, logistics, infrastructure and technology. pic.twitter.com/upvDy3NY8f — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) January 28, 2026

President Zardari highlighted Pakistan’s ongoing economic reforms, investment facilitation, and privatisation efforts, exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation with the UAE in infrastructure, logistics, food security, and technology-driven sectors.

The president also extended an invitation to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to visit Pakistan. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the brotherly ties between Pakistan and the UAE and expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral relations.

The leaders underscored the importance of high-level exchanges, recalling the recent visit of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Pakistan, and acknowledged the UAE’s continued support for Pakistan’s economic development. They also highlighted the valuable contribution of the Pakistani community in the UAE in reinforcing people-to-people links.

First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE were present during the meeting.

Pakistan a ‘Natural Trade Hub,’ Says DP World CEO

Separately, President Zardari met with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of Dubai-based logistics giant DP World, appreciating the company’s “strong and sustained partnership” with Pakistan in logistics, port operations, and infrastructure development.

🇵🇰🇦🇪 President Asif Ali Zardari met DP World Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem to discuss port, rail and logistics cooperation. Focus on Pakistan’s strategic connectivity linking China, Central Asia and global sea routes, and long-term partnership with the UAE. @DPWorld pic.twitter.com/UWn6q5pVLW — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) January 28, 2026

During the meeting, the president reviewed the evolving Pakistan–DP World engagement, noting that recent inter-governmental agreements reflect strong mutual commitment. He said these initiatives align with Pakistan’s goal of becoming a regional trade and transit hub, leveraging enhanced connectivity and modern logistics infrastructure.

Bin Sulayem emphasized Pakistan’s strategic geographic location, noting that its direct links with China and Central Asia, combined with access to the Arabian Sea and surface connectivity via road and rail networks, make it a natural hub for regional and inter-regional trade flows. He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to continue working closely with Pakistan, drawing on decades of a trusted and enduring partnership.

President Zardari reiterated the government’s commitment to providing institutional facilitation and fast-track approvals to partner enterprises and stressed the importance of deepening long-term cooperation in rail freight modernisation, inland logistics, and integrated freight corridors.

The visit is part of President Zardari’s four-day official visit to the UAE, during which he has also held several meetings with the UAE leadership, including President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.