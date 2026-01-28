President Zardari meets UAE counterpart, pledges to deepen bilateral strategic, economic ties

Both Presidents review full spectrum of Pakistan–UAE bilateral cooperation, specially in trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, and technology partnerships

Emphasis on people-to-people ties, inclusivity, and cultural harmony

Zardari highlights AD Ports Group investment as key to maritime and trade growth in Pakistan

Says expansion and modernisation of Karachi Port to boost economic development

ABU DHABI: President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday met with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the second day of his four-day official visit to the Gulf nation, focusing on ways to further strengthen the longstanding and brotherly ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

A statement from the President’s Secretariat said that President Zardari, accompanied by a high-level delegation, and the UAE President reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and explored new opportunities in trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, technology, and people-to-people exchanges, highlighting the significant potential to expand economic and strategic partnership between the two nations.

صدر آصف علی زرداری اورمتحدہ عرب امارات کے صدر شیخ محمد بن زاید النہیان کی ابوظہبی میں ملاقات دونوں رہنماؤں کا دوطرفہ تعلقات کو مزید مضبوط بنانے پر اتفاق ملاقات میں دونوں ملکوں کے درمیان دیرینہ اور برادرانہ تعلقات کو مزید مستحکم بنانے کے طریقوں پر تبادلۂ خیال ملاقات میں صدر… pic.twitter.com/osL6SjzXS6 — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) January 27, 2026

President Zardari praised the UAE President’s recent visit to Pakistan and expressed appreciation for the UAE’s continued support in deepening bilateral ties. “Both sides also exchanged views on a range of regional and international developments and reaffirmed their commitment to promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development,” the statement added.

🇵🇰🇦🇪 President Asif Ali Zardari met with UAE Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. Praised UAE’s leadership in fostering harmony among 200+ nationalities & reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to tolerance, interfaith dialogue & peaceful coexistence. pic.twitter.com/QFTeegRyhH — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) January 27, 2026

“The president’s visit underscores the enduring friendship and strategic partnership between Pakistan and the UAE,” it said.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Zardari met with UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, paying tribute to the visionary leadership of the UAE President. According to a separate handout, the meeting highlighted the importance of dialogue, inclusivity, and peaceful coexistence.

🇵🇰🇦🇪 President Asif Ali Zardari met @ADPortsGroup CEO Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi in Abu Dhabi, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to long-term maritime partnership focused on port modernisation, trade expansion & economic growth. pic.twitter.com/tpamQQjPu1 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) January 27, 2026

President Zardari lauded the UAE’s national vision of tolerance and human fraternity, noting that it has positioned the country as a global example of harmony among over 200 nationalities. He said the UAE’s success in fostering unity and mutual respect serves as a compelling model of social cohesion.

He added that these values strongly resonate with Pakistan’s commitment to interfaith harmony, social inclusion, and respect for cultural and religious diversity, principles enshrined in the Constitution and societal traditions.

High-level delegation and participation

The meeting was attended by First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, AD Ports Group Managing Director and CEO Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi also paid a courtesy call on President Zardari. The president appreciated the group’s long-term investments and growing role in Pakistan’s maritime and logistics sector, describing it as a key pillar of Pakistan–UAE economic cooperation.

He highlighted that the group’s ongoing investments at Karachi Port have enhanced port capacity, efficiency, and regional competitiveness. Both sides agreed that the expansion and modernisation of port infrastructure would strengthen trade flows and support Pakistan’s broader economic development and seaborne trade.

President Zardari also welcomed the establishment of AD Ports Group’s representative office in Islamabad and lauded the group’s collaboration on digital and customs facilitation initiatives aimed at improving trade efficiency between the two countries.

Focus of the four-day visit

According to the Foreign Office, during the four-day visit, President Zardari will hold high-level meetings with UAE leadership to review the full spectrum of bilateral ties, with particular focus on trade and economic partnership, defence and security cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges.

The visit follows the brief official trip of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Pakistan last month, underscoring the deep brotherly ties between the two nations and reaffirming both countries’ commitment to transforming their strong friendship into a mutually rewarding strategic and economic partnership.