PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate polio

Premier Shehbaz apprises Gates Foundation President a comprehensive strategy and coordinated teams driving nationwide anti-polio campaigns

Says federal and provincial governments working in full harmony to ensure access for vaccination teams

Says over 140 million children covered under ongoing PSDP-funded initiatives so far

Acknowledges Bill Gates’ contribution and support of Muslim countries, especially Saudi Arabia

Gates Foundation expresses full confidence in Pakistan’s effective polio measures

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm commitment to completely eliminate polio from the country, stressing that the government is implementing a comprehensive strategy with an effective, coordinated team to achieve eradication at the earliest.

Premier Shehbaz expressed the views while meeting Dr. Chris Elias, President for Global Development at the Gates Foundation, who along with his delegation called on the prime minister at the PM House.

Islamabad: President Global Development Gates Foundation Dr. Chris Elias along with delegation calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The prime minister expressed gratitude for the support of trusted partners, particularly the Gates Foundation, and acknowledged the invaluable contribution of Bill Gates in Pakistan’s fight against polio. He also highlighted the assistance extended by brotherly Muslim countries, especially Saudi Arabia, in ongoing eradication efforts.

“Despite significant progress in the fight against polio, urgent measures remain indispensable,” the prime minister said, adding that the federal government is working in full coordination with provincial authorities to ensure access for polio teams across the country. He also noted that relevant projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for polio eradication will continue.

PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the federal health ministry to formulate recommendations, in coordination with all relevant institutions, to enhance public awareness and ensure the continuous supply of vaccines necessary for polio eradication.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف سے گیٹس فاونڈیشن کے صدر برائے عالمی ترقی کرس ایلیاس کی اعلیٰ سطحی وفد کے ہمراہ ملاقات وزیراعظم نے گیٹس فاؤنڈیشن اور مسلم برادر ملک سعودی عرب کی طرف سے انسدادِ پولیو کے لیے تعاون پر شکریہ ادا کیا اور وفد کو بتایا کہ وفاقی حکومت مؤثر حکمتِ عملی کے تحت… pic.twitter.com/N740qjfTcO — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 28, 2026

Dr. Chris Elias appreciated the prime minister’s personal attention and active role in the anti-polio campaign, noting that Pakistan is taking effective, concrete steps toward the complete elimination of the disease. He emphasized that constructive consultations with federal and provincial governments and relevant institutions will continue to maintain the momentum of the campaign.

“Commendable measures have been taken to eliminate the environmental presence of the polio virus and to ensure access for vaccination teams in all areas,” Elias added, expressing full confidence in Pakistan’s ongoing anti-polio efforts. He also conveyed best wishes from Bill Gates and expressed hope that Pakistan will soon reach the milestone of complete polio eradication.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف سے گیٹس فاونڈیشن کے صدر برائے عالمی ترقی کرس ایلیاس کی اعلیٰ سطحی وفد کے ہمراہ ملاقات وزیراعظم نے گیٹس فاؤنڈیشن اور مسلم برادر ملک سعودی عرب کی طرف سے انسداد پولیو کے لیے تعاون پر شکریہ ادا کیا اور وفد کو بتایا کہ وفاقی حکومت مؤثر حکمت عملی کے تحت… pic.twitter.com/FI63wAXndG — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 28, 2026

The Gates Foundation delegation included Director Polio Dr. Kathy Neuzil and Deputy Director Polio Michael Galway.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal, the Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq, and other senior government officials were present during the meeting.

On the occasion, Minister Ahsan Iqbal briefed the delegation on PSDP initiatives for polio eradication, while Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal thanked the prime minister for his leadership and the Gates Foundation team for their continued support. Ayesha Raza Farooq also updated the participants on ongoing anti-polio initiatives across all provinces and cities.

PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Dr. Kathy Neuzil on her recent appointment as Director for Polio and extended his best wishes for her continued success.