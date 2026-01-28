NATIONAL

LHC seeks details of measures taken regarding Basant celebrations

By Staff Report
  • Single-member bench directs all relevant authorities to submit replies and adjourns further hearing until February 2

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday directed all relevant authorities to submit replies detailing the measures taken in response to multiple petitions of a similar nature challenging the permission granted for celebrating Basant.

Justice Malik Muhammad Owais Khalid heard petitions filed by the Judicial Activism Panel and others.

During the hearing, the Director General of the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) informed the court that awareness campaigns were being run through print and electronic media to inform the public about the areas where Basant celebrations are permitted. The court directed the authorities to hold consultations with the Deputy Commissioner Lahore in this regard.

The Deputy Commissioner Lahore informed the court that the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) had assured full arrangements to ensure safety. Meanwhile, the SSP Operations informed the court that kite flying was not allowed prior to Basant and that more than 100 cases had been registered up to last night for violations.

Responding to a court query, the SSP Operations said that Health Department staff had also been deployed at safety camps.

Counsel for the Kite Manufacturing Association, Khalid Zafar, argued that Basant was a cultural festival and should not be politicised, adding that no lethal materials were used in kite manufacturing.

The court adjourned further hearing of the petitions until February 2.

Previous article
Pakistan named founding member of Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’
Next article
PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate polio
Staff Report
Staff Report

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

President Zardari, UAE vice president pledge stronger economic, trade and investment...

President, UAE vice president discuss ways on leveraging Dubai’s expertise in ports, logistics, IT, and digital finance Zardari highlights Pakistan’s ongoing economic reforms...

Bangladesh’s East Asian–style development offers key lessons for Pakistan: expert

KP accelerates energy drive targeting 1,000MW cheap electricity in 5 years

PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate polio

Pakistan Today
Contact us: newsroom@pakistantoday.com.pk
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.