LHC seeks details of measures taken regarding Basant celebrations

Single-member bench directs all relevant authorities to submit replies and adjourns further hearing until February 2

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday directed all relevant authorities to submit replies detailing the measures taken in response to multiple petitions of a similar nature challenging the permission granted for celebrating Basant.

Justice Malik Muhammad Owais Khalid heard petitions filed by the Judicial Activism Panel and others.

During the hearing, the Director General of the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) informed the court that awareness campaigns were being run through print and electronic media to inform the public about the areas where Basant celebrations are permitted. The court directed the authorities to hold consultations with the Deputy Commissioner Lahore in this regard.

The Deputy Commissioner Lahore informed the court that the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) had assured full arrangements to ensure safety. Meanwhile, the SSP Operations informed the court that kite flying was not allowed prior to Basant and that more than 100 cases had been registered up to last night for violations.

Responding to a court query, the SSP Operations said that Health Department staff had also been deployed at safety camps.

Counsel for the Kite Manufacturing Association, Khalid Zafar, argued that Basant was a cultural festival and should not be politicised, adding that no lethal materials were used in kite manufacturing.

The court adjourned further hearing of the petitions until February 2.