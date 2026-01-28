Amir, Omer, Hamza advance in Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship

LAHORE: Top young prospects Amir Mazari of Aitchison College, Omer Jawad and Hamza Ali Rizwan registered emphatic victories to advance to the quarterfinal stage of the boys’ U-18 singles at the Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship, currently underway at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

In the boys’ U-18 pre-quarterfinals, Amir Mazari displayed clinical form as he outclassed Attique ur Rehman 6-0, 6-2. Omer Jawad delivered a flawless performance, overwhelming Moazzam Babar with a double bagel win, 6-0, 6-0. Hamza Ali Rizwan also advanced comfortably, defeating Aryan Hassan 6-2, 6-1.

Other notable results in the same category saw M Umar Ali overpower Murtaza Hassan 6-0, 6-1, while Ruhab Faisal defeated Muhammad Ahmad Afzal 6-3, 6-3. Muhammad Junaid Khan eased past Aliyan Ali 6-1, 6-2, and Muhammad Muaz beat Aalay Husnain 6-1, 6-2.

In the boys’ U-14 first round, Ohad e Mustafa beat Riyan Omer Khalil 4-1, 4-1, M Ayan beat Mustafa Uzair Rana 4-0, 4-1, Aliyan Ali beat Ashtar Alam Khan 4-0, 4-1, M Junaid Khan beat M Salaar Khan 4-1, 4-1, M Muaz beat Shahzain Faisal 4-1, 4-0, M Ibrahim Hussain Gill beat Ali Muntazim 4-0, 4-0 and M Faizan beat Ahmad Fareed Yawar 1-4, 5-3, 4-0.

Meanwhile, the boys’ U-12 first round featured commanding victories by M Mamnoon Bari, M Daniyal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, M Faizan, Mustafa Uzair Rana, M Ehsan Bari and Daniyal Abdullah, underlining the depth of emerging tennis talent from across the country.