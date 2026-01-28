Ahmed Baig to represent Pakistan on Asian Tour at Philippines Open

LAHORE: Pakistan golf reached a significant milestone as Ahmed Baig earned recognition as a player worthy of competing on the prestigious Asian Tour, marking a major breakthrough for the country’s presence on the continental golfing stage.

Following a series of impressive performances, Baig has been graded as a merited professional and will now test his skills against Asia’s elite golfers at the Philippines Open, scheduled to be played from February 5 to 8. The tournament will feature top-ranked players from across Asia and several other international competitors, placing Baig firmly in a highly competitive and demanding field.

At this level, precision, discipline and mental strength become paramount. Every shot will be closely monitored, televised and analyzed, requiring absolute excellence in execution and respect for the pace and rhythm of play. Baig’s preparation, course management and strategic decision-making will be crucial, while his caddie is also expected to play a key supporting role throughout the event.

For Pakistan, Baig’s qualification represents more than individual success; it is a proud moment for the nation’s golfing fraternity. With substantial prize money and international honors at stake, expectations are naturally high, yet confidence surrounds the talented golfer’s ability to rise to the occasion.

The Pakistan golf community, along with the Pakistan Golf Federation, stands firmly behind Ahmed Baig, offering full support and best wishes as he embarks on this important chapter of his career. His participation on the Asian Tour is widely viewed as a step forward for the future of Pakistan golf.