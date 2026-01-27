Snowfall alert issued for Murree and Galiyat as weather worsens

Authorities have placed Murree and the Galiyat region on high alert as a fourth spell of snowfall is expected to hit the area, accompanied by strong winds and poor visibility. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, snowfall is likely to begin this evening and continue through late night, raising concerns for both residents and tourists.

District Police Officer Muhammad Raza Tanveer has warned citizens against unnecessary travel during the adverse weather conditions. He advised tourists heading toward Murree to ensure their vehicles are fully prepared, urging them to carry tyre chains along with essential supplies such as food, warm clothing, and blankets.

To handle any emergency situation, Rescue 1122 teams have been deployed at multiple locations, while the Murree Traffic Police have been stationed at key points to assist commuters. Authorities warned that snowfall significantly reduces visibility, increasing the risk of accidents, especially on narrow and sloped roads.

The DPO confirmed that Murree Police, district administration, and all relevant departments remain on standby to respond promptly to any emergency. Motorists have been instructed to use fog lights and hazard lights during snowfall and fog, and to avoid parking vehicles on highways or slopes to prevent obstruction of snow-clearing machinery.

Travellers have also been urged to strictly follow instructions issued by officials at checkpoints. In case of an emergency or accident, citizens have been advised to immediately contact the police helpline at 15.