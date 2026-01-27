Sarwat Gilani’s cosmetic surgery claim sparks public doubt

KARACHI: Sarwat Gilani is a respected Pakistani television and film actress known for her powerful performances and thoughtful choice of roles. Over the years, she has earned praise for her work in dramas such as Azar Ki Ayegi Baraat, Mere Dard Ko Jo Zuban Miley, Meri Zaat Zarra e Benishan, Zakhm, Mata e Jaan Hai Tu, Mann Piyasa, Seeta Baagri, and Khasara. Most recently, her performance in Biryani also received appreciation from viewers.

A clip from her interview with Amina Isani has recently gone viral on social media, in which Sarwat Gilani spoke openly about undergoing a nose surgery. In the interview, she explained that the procedure took place many years ago following an accident during her college days.

According to Sarwat, she used to experience blackouts and once fainted in a bathroom, hitting her nose on the sink. She said she regained consciousness while bleeding and immediately contacted her mother. She was then taken to a surgeon she trusted, Dr Tahir Shafi, who had previously treated her sister as well. Sarwat shared that her sister had already suggested a nose job to her before the accident and, given the situation, encouraged the doctor to fix her nose at the same time. She recalled being in her early twenties at the time and said that although her nose was swollen afterward, she was content with the outcome, as only minor changes were made. She added that even her father reacted lightheartedly to the incident, and the doctor later confirmed that slight cosmetic adjustments were done at her sister’s request.

While the actress narrated the story casually, the explanation has been met with strong skepticism online. Many social media users have questioned the plausibility of the timeline she mentioned, while others criticized the idea of a cosmetic change being made during a medical procedure without explicit consent. Some viewers also pointed out other changes in her appearance over the years, suggesting that the surgery may not have been purely accidental.

The clip has continued to fuel debate, with reactions ranging from disbelief to criticism of both the narrative and the professionals involved. As the discussion grows, the story has once again highlighted how closely public figures are scrutinized for their appearance and personal choices.