PM Shehbaz pushes AI, emerging tech for economic transformation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the government was working on a priority basis to leverage new and emerging technologies to drive national and economic development.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a high-level delegation of leading experts in artificial intelligence, who called on him during his recent private visit to London, United Kingdom, last week, according to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office Media Wing.

The prime minister said the government was prioritising efforts to utilise cutting-edge technologies to strengthen economic growth, improve governance and enhance public service delivery.

The delegation comprised senior leaders from global institutions and organisations, including BlackRock, the University of Cambridge, the University of Oxford, Deloitte, as well as some of the world’s leading artificial intelligence and technology companies. Chairman of the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) Bilal bin Saqib was also present at the meeting.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف سے مصنوعی ذہانت کے سرکردہ ماہرین کے اعلیٰ سطحی وفد کی ملاقات وفد کے اراکین نے پاکستان کے اہم چیلنجوں سے نمٹنے کے لیے مصنوعی ذہانت کے عملی استعمال پر گفتگو کی۔ وزیراعظم نے پاکستان کی ڈیجیٹل اور اقتصادی تبدیلی کو تیز تر کرنے کے لیے عالمی مہارت، بالخصوص… pic.twitter.com/yOkrMDy94J — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 27, 2026

During the interaction, Prime Minister Shehbaz underscored the importance of tapping global expertise — particularly the involvement of overseas Pakistanis — to accelerate Pakistan’s digital and economic transformation. He stressed that emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence must be aligned with national priorities, institutional capacities and inclusive development objectives.

The prime minister further noted that the government was actively working on strengthening partnerships with the private sector to improve the efficiency and delivery of public services.

Members of the delegation discussed the practical application of artificial intelligence to address key developmental challenges and enhance policy outcomes. On the occasion, Minister of State Bilal bin Saqib said artificial intelligence was no longer a concept of the future for Pakistan, but a present-day opportunity, adding that the government was taking concrete steps to harness its potential.

The meeting, the press release said, reflected Pakistan’s broader strategy to promote digital transformation, foster innovation and pursue a long-term vision for technology-driven public policy through engagement with institutional partners with an international outlook.