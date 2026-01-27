PM reaffirms commitment to strengthen longstanding Pakistan–Myanmar ties

Premier Shehbaz meets Myanmar FM, stresses enhanced trade, education and people-to-people links

Lauds Myanmar’s cooperation in combating human trafficking, support for Pakistan’s engagement with Asean

Discussion focuses on expanding economic and cultural cooperation

Than Swe thanks Pakistan for earthquake assistance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening its longstanding relations with Myanmar, stressing the need to broaden cooperation across trade and economic engagement, education, culture, capacity-building and people-to-people exchanges.

The prime minister made these remarks during a meeting with Myanmar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Than Swe, who is on a four-day official visit to Islamabad, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

"Welcoming the visiting dignitary and reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to further strengthening its longstanding relations with Myanmar, the prime minister underscored the importance of expanding cooperation in trade and economic engagement, education, culture, capacity-building, and people-to-people exchanges," the statement said.

PM Shehbaz also appreciated Myanmar’s cooperation in combating human trafficking and acknowledged its support for Pakistan’s engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Than Swe thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation. “He conveyed the greetings and good wishes from Myanmar’s leadership and expressed Myanmar’s desire to expand its ties with Pakistan in areas of mutual interest,” the statement added.

The Burmese foreign minister also expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s support following an earthquake that struck Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand last March.

Earlier, on Monday, Pakistan and Myanmar agreed to renew and strengthen bilateral relations through expanded trade, enhanced people-to-people contacts and increased academic exchanges, signalling a diplomatic reset after years of limited engagement.

The understanding emerged during delegation-level talks between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Than Swe, followed by a joint press conference in Islamabad.

Terming the discussions “productive and comprehensive”, Dar underscored the need for sustained, structured and result-oriented initiatives, particularly in the area of capacity-building. He said the Myanmar foreign minister’s visit reflected the importance both sides attached to revitalising ties and emphasised resolving all contentious issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

Relations between Pakistan and Myanmar have witnessed a period of relative silence in recent years, largely due to the Rohingya crisis. Pakistan has consistently condemned Myanmar’s treatment of the Rohingya Muslim minority at international forums, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations, while also extending humanitarian assistance and hosting refugees.

Despite these strains, recent engagements point to a pragmatic shift in bilateral ties.

On Monday, Dar also highlighted the importance of deepening academic linkages and youth engagement, reiterating that Pakistan valued its “cordial and friendly” relations with Myanmar and remained keen to expand cooperation across mutually beneficial fields.