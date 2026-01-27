PCB confirms World Cup plans while challenging ICC treatment

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that Pakistan is set to participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 according to the existing schedule. At the same time, the board has decided to formally raise its concerns over what it believes is unfair and inconsistent treatment by the International Cricket Council and the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The development follows a meeting between PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during which the issue was discussed at the highest level. Naqvi described the meeting as productive and said the prime minister was briefed on the situation surrounding the tournament and Pakistan’s reservations.

According to Naqvi, the prime minister directed that the matter be handled carefully while keeping all possible options open. It was mutually agreed that a final decision on the board’s course of action would be taken either by Friday or early next week, once consultations are completed.

Concerns within Pakistan intensified after comparisons were drawn between recent decisions affecting other teams. Questions were raised over the removal of Bangladesh from the tournament due to security concerns related to travel, while India was previously accommodated with alternative arrangements during a major ICC event without touring Pakistan. The PCB believes this reflects an inconsistent application of rules.

Sources indicate that the board is also evaluating the sporting and financial consequences of any strong response, including potential revenue losses and the broader commercial impact linked to high-profile matches. Mohsin Naqvi is expected to hold a press conference soon to outline the PCB’s position in detail and announce the final stance once the decision timeline is reached.