Pakistan introduces Shikra system to monitor passports in real time

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has launched a new digital monitoring system aimed at improving transparency and efficiency in passport services across the country. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi formally inaugurated the Secure Hybrid Intelligence for Knowledge-Based Response Analytics system, known as Shikra, during his visit to the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports.

The newly introduced system enables real-time tracking of passport applications, printing, delivery, and overall departmental performance. As part of the initiative, a round-the-clock monitoring room and a dedicated call centre have been made operational to ensure continuous oversight and quicker public response.

Alongside this development, the process for issuing Emergency Travel Documents has been fully digitised on the minister’s directives. Officials briefed him in detail on how the Shikra system integrates data analytics with operational monitoring to streamline workflows and improve service delivery.

The interior minister commended the leadership and staff of the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports for adopting a technology-driven approach. He noted that Pakistan’s passport management system has now been aligned with international best practices, allowing applications and deliveries within Pakistan and abroad to be monitored at every stage.

Naqvi emphasized that the goal of the upgraded system is to provide citizens with faster, safer, and globally standardized services. He added that enhanced monitoring would significantly boost departmental efficiency and accountability.

During the visit, the minister also highlighted upgrades in passport security features, which now meet International Civil Aviation Organization standards. He was informed that newly installed automatic German printing machines have increased production capacity, reduced human intervention, and improved reliability.

The minister toured key facilities, including the e-monitoring room, call centre, forensic laboratory, and modern production unit. Officials demonstrated the integrated digital dashboard that allows daily operational oversight, staff performance evaluation, automatic detection of crowd levels at passport offices, and monitoring of backlogs and machinery status through a network management system.