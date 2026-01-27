Hania Aamir’s cousin addresses dimple surgery rumors

LAHORE: Hania Aamir is one of Pakistan’s most popular television and film stars, enjoying wide recognition at home and abroad. Her filmography includes successful titles such as Janaan, Na Maloom Afraad 2, and Parde Mein Rehne Do, while her television work spans hit dramas like Titli, Dilruba, Ishqiya, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah, Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha, and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. With an Instagram following of over 19.5 million, she continues to remain in the spotlight and is currently being praised for her role as Ayra in the drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu. Along with her professional success, discussions around her appearance frequently surface in digital and television media.

A few months ago, speculation resurfaced after a dermatologist suggested that Hania Aamir may have undergone dimpleplasty to enhance her dimples. The claim gained traction online and sparked renewed debate about cosmetic procedures allegedly linked to the actor. In response, a close family member stepped forward to address the rumors.

Hania Aamir’s first cousin, Noreen Shaad, shared a detailed clarification on Facebook, stating that the information circulating on social media was false. She explained that Hania’s dimples and fair complexion are completely natural and not the result of any cosmetic surgery. According to her, Hania has had the same features since childhood, something that can be confirmed through her old school, college, and university photographs.

She further explained that Hania entered the entertainment industry at the age of 18 with her debut film Janaan and has simply matured naturally over the past decade. Her cousin also corrected other circulating claims, clarifying that Hania was born in Karachi, does not come from a poor background, and that rumors about her marriage are baseless.

The clarification sparked mixed reactions online. While many fans agreed that Hania Aamir is naturally beautiful and felt no explanation was necessary, others remained skeptical and continued to speculate about cosmetic procedures. Some social media users even shifted the conversation toward her personal life, asking about her wedding instead of her appearance. The discussion reflects the ongoing scrutiny faced by public figures, especially women, over their looks and personal choices.