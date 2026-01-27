Gul Plaza access restricted as authorities allow escorted entry for affected families

KARACHI: Authorities in Karachi have clarified that Gul Plaza has been secured for safety reasons and not sealed completely following the deadly fire that engulfed the shopping mall earlier this month. South District Deputy Commissioner Javed Nabi Khosa said the building has been cordoned off only to prevent unauthorized access and ensure public safety.

He explained that families affected by the incident are being allowed to enter the premises under official supervision. Any family member wishing to visit the site will be escorted by authorities with full safety arrangements in place. The same procedure will apply to shopkeepers, as goods and merchandise remain inside the plaza.

The deputy commissioner also confirmed that the families of two missing individuals have arrived in Karachi from Peshawar and have been called to Civil Hospital for DNA sampling as part of the identification process.

The fire at Gul Plaza, one of Karachi’s largest shopping complexes, broke out on January 17 and rapidly spread through the multi-story building. The plaza was known for housing around 1,200 family-run shops selling wedding attire, household items, toys, and crockery. Officials have so far reported at least 73 fatalities, making it the city’s deadliest fire in more than a decade.

Following the incident, a first information report was registered at Nabi Bux Police Station on charges related to negligence and carelessness. Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar stated that while concerns regarding possible sabotage or terrorism have been raised, no conclusion has been reached so far. He added that anti-terrorism provisions would be included if sufficient evidence emerges.

On the rehabilitation front, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced a comprehensive compensation and rebuilding plan. He said the remaining structure of Gul Plaza would be demolished and shops would be reconstructed within two years. Shop owners have been assured that they will receive the same number of shops after reconstruction.

The chief minister further announced financial compensation of Rs10 million for each family that lost a loved one. He said a committee has been formed to assess damages, with the Sindh government committing to cover the losses. An immediate relief amount of Rs500,000 will be provided to every affected shopkeeper, while temporary business arrangements have been made by allocating shops in two nearby buildings with rent waived for one year.

In addition, the provincial government will facilitate bank loans of up to Rs10 million for Gul Plaza shopkeepers by providing collateral and bearing the interest cost, aiming to help traders resume their livelihoods while reconstruction efforts move forward.