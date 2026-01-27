Blast derails four bogies of Jaffar Express on Sindh–Balochistan rail link

QUETTA: Four bogies of the Quetta-bound Jaffar Express, travelling from Peshawar, were derailed late Monday night after a blast damaged the railway track linking Sindh and Balochistan.

Railway officials in Sultankot said the explosion occurred on the section of track between Sultankot and Jacobabad in Sindh. A senior Pakistan Railways official confirmed that no deaths or injuries were reported in the incident.

“Four bogies derailed after the blast damaged the track,” the official told, adding that repair work began once the area was cleared. A relief train was dispatched to the site to help restore traffic on the main line.

The Jaffar Express has been repeatedly targeted over the past year. In November, the train escaped an armed attack in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan’s Kachhi district and a separate bomb attack in Nasirabad district.

In October 2025, at least seven people were injured when a blast derailed four bogies of the train in Sindh’s Shikarpur district, while another rocket attack was foiled the same month in the Notal area of Nasirabad.

Earlier, in September 2025, a bomb blast targeting the Quetta-bound train in Mastung’s Spizend area injured 12 passengers, including women and children.