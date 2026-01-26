Zardari heads to UAE for talks on trade, security and bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari will undertake a four-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates from Monday, the Foreign Office said.

According to the FO, the president, accompanied by a high-level delegation, will remain in the UAE from January 26 to 29. During the visit, he will hold high-level meetings with the UAE leadership to review the full spectrum of bilateral relations, with particular focus on trade and economic cooperation, defence and security, and people-to-people ties.

The discussions will also cover regional and international issues of mutual interest, the FO added.

The Foreign Office noted that the visit follows the brief visit of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Pakistan last month and reflects the deep brotherly ties between the two countries. It said the trip reaffirms the commitment of both sides to transform their longstanding friendship into a mutually beneficial partnership.

During Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s first official visit to Pakistan on December 26, the leadership of the two countries held substantive talks on strengthening bilateral relations. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the UAE president also met in Rahim Yar Khan on December 30 to discuss cooperation in various sectors.

Earlier this month, Pakistan and the UAE agreed to sign a formal agreement on pre-immigration clearance for Pakistani nationals visiting the Gulf country.