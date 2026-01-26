TTAP decries jailing of Imaan Mazari, Hadi Chatta as ‘dictatorship’, demands verdict reversal

ISLAMABAD: The Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) on Monday strongly condemned the prison sentences handed to lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her spouse Hadi Ali Chatta, declaring that “dictatorship has been imposed in Pakistan.”

The condemnation came as a TTAP delegation visited Imaan’s mother, former federal minister Shireen Mazari, to express solidarity with the jailed couple. A post shared by the alliance on X showed TTAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Vice Chairman Mustafa Nawaz Khokar and PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan among those present.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Gohar Ali Khan denounced the arrests, trial and convictions, alleging grave violations of due process. “We have always opposed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). Voices cannot be suppressed, and nations cannot be silenced by suppressing voices,” he said.

Gohar said the family had informed the delegation that they had no contact with Imaan, drawing parallels with PTI founder Imran Khan’s situation, who, he claimed, was also being denied meetings with family members. He warned that such verdicts foster lawlessness and encourage vigilante justice.

“We condemn this judgment and demand that their cases be fixed for hearing, their convictions overturned and their sentences suspended,” Gohar said, adding that he hoped the chief justice of Pakistan would take notice of the case and other matters involving restrictions on speech and violations of fundamental rights.

TTAP Vice Chairman Mustafa Nawaz Khokar said the alliance condemned the arrest of Imaan and Hadi and the denial of their constitutional rights, including the right to a fair trial and freedom of expression. “Without mincing words, dictatorship has been imposed in Pakistan,” he asserted.

Rejecting claims that Pakistan was functioning as a democracy or a hybrid system, Khokar said recent court decisions were pushing the country towards models such as North Korea or Egypt. He warned, however, that Pakistan’s history was defined by resistance and struggles for democratic rights, noting that dictators had eventually been defeated.

Khokar said the post-February 8, 2024 election order had exposed the absence of space for dissent. “Anyone who raises their voice or demands their rights is silenced. This situation is unacceptable,” he said, announcing that the TTAP alliance would stage a protest on February 8.

He also expressed hope that people within the system and judiciary who still had a “conscience” would resist such actions, warning that they harmed not just individuals but the country as a whole.

Responding to a question, Gohar said PTI had not withdrawn its call for protests on February 8 and had received no request from the government to do so. “Only Imran Khan can withdraw his own call,” he said, urging supporters to observe a wheel-jam strike and close shops in protest.

On Saturday, Imaan Mazari and Hadi Chatta were sentenced to a combined 17 years in prison on multiple charges related to social media posts, triggering widespread outrage among rights groups and opposition parties.

According to the written order by Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, the prosecution proved its case under Sections 9 (glorification of an offence), 10 (cyberterrorism) and 26-A (false and fake information) of Peca.

Both were sentenced to five years’ rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs5 million each under Section 9, 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and Rs30 million fines under Section 10, and two years’ rigorous imprisonment with Rs1 million fines under Section 26-A, along with additional jail terms in case of non-payment.