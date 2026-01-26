Three India proxy terrorists neutralized in Balochistan’s Panjgur IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed three “Indian-proxy terrorists” during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Panjgur district, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

In a statement, the the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “On January 25 (Sunday), security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Panjgur District of Balochistan, on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al-Hindustan.”

State designated Fitna al Hindustan as the name for the Balochistan-based terror groups allegedly supported by India to target military personnel in Pakistan.

The ISPR statement said that during the conduct of the operation, the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an “intense fire exchange, three Indian sponsored terrorists were eliminated.”

“Among the killed was a local terrorist commander, Farooq alias Soro,” the military’s media wing said.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.”

It stated that sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, adding that the security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue their counter terrorism campaign at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country under the vision of “Azm e Istehkam”.

President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing terrorists

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday paid tribute to security forces for their operation against Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists in Panjgur area of Balochistan.

They in their separate statements issued in Islamabad commended security forces for killing three terrorists associated with Fitna al-Hindustan in this operation.

They said that the security forces are achieving great successes against terrorism under the vision of Azm-e-Istehkam.”

“The entire nation stands with Pakistan’s forces in this war against terrorism,” they said adding, “Pakistan is determined to completely eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country.”

In 2025, despite record militant deaths, Pakistan saw a sharp escalation in militancy, with terrorist attacks rising by 34 per cent and terrorism-related fatalities increasing by 21 per cent year on year, according to a report released by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies.

Earlier this month, four terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Kalat district.

Security forces foil terrorist attack in Bannu

Separately in Bannu, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) on Sunday safely defused an improvised explosive device (IED), preventing a potential tragedy, police said.

According to police, the explosive device, weighing approximately three to four kilograms, was planted on Eidgah Road within the jurisdiction of Domel Police Station.

Bannu District Police Officer (DPO) Yasir Afridi said the device was planted by terrorists.

Following the incident, police launched a search operation in the area to trace those responsible. Multiple police teams are conducting raids in the vicinity.

DPO Afridi said terrorists are attempting cowardly acts to spread fear, but police are determined to eliminate terrorism and ensure a safe environment for the public.