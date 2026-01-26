Tarar calls Tirah evacuation rumours ‘baseless and fabricated’

Information Minister asserts Rs4b allocated for voluntary relocation, relief in Tirah Valley

Says relocation plan reflects local residents’ wishes, calling politics of protest obsolete

Urges KP to boost law and order, establish Safe City, CCD, forensic lab

KOT MOMIN: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday categorically denied rumours linking the evacuation of Tirah Valley residents to security forces, describing the reports as baseless, fabricated and contrary to facts.

Speaking to the media after offering condolences to senior journalist Aun Sherazi in Kot Momin, the minister said the government had taken serious notice of the matter and issued an official clarification. He stressed that no forced evacuations were being carried out, and called the claims misleading.

Referring to a notification issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Tarar said Rs4 billion had been allocated for the rehabilitation of people voluntarily leaving Tirah Valley due to harsh weather conditions. The Deputy Commissioner Khyber also clarified that funds were earmarked to meet relief needs in anticipation of possible, temporary and voluntary population movement. He dismissed as unfounded any suggestion that security forces were compelling evacuations. Tarar added that the relocation plan reflected the wishes of local residents, conveyed through a representative jirga, and intelligence-based operations were carried out without inconvenience to citizens.

Addressing governance, Tarar urged the KP government to strengthen law and order by establishing a Safe City project, raising a Counter Crime and Detection (CCD) force, and setting up a forensic laboratory. He also called for investment in health, education, and social sectors to ensure meaningful relief and development.

Praising KP’s citizens as “brave and honourable,” he said they deserved facilities equal to those in other provinces and advised leaders to resolve public issues locally rather than staging protests elsewhere, adding: “The politics of protest has become obsolete. Future electoral victories will be determined by performance and public service, not agitation.”

Earlier, Tarar visited the native home of journalist Aun Sherazi to offer condolences on his wife’s demise, expressing grief and praying for her eternal peace. He also visited Rajoa Sadat to condole the passing of Syed Ghulam Murtaza Shah, father of PPP leader Syed Hassan Murtaza, and extended support and prayers to the bereaved family.

Additionally, the minister condoled with Pakistan Television Sports Producer Arsalan Shirazi on the loss of his newborn daughter, praying for strength and solace for the family.